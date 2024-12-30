Bang Si Hyuk's HYBE found not guilty of workplace bullying against NewJeans' Hanni and covering up accidental death; retains top corp title

HYBE is one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea where Bang Si Hyuk serves as the chairperson and co-founder. Recently, the company faced multiple allegations such as workplace bullying and industrial accident concealment, resulting in stripping the company from its title of top corporation. However, the agency has retained its position after the accusations have been cleared.

On December 30, 2024, The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced that a review committee convened on December 27, 2024, decided to maintain HYBE’s Excellent Company certification. According to the Ministry, withdrawing the designation requires evidence of violations of labor laws or other objective issues. The investigation concluded that there were no legal breaches regarding workplace harassment or unaddressed industrial accidents. Additionally, allegations of mistreatment toward subcontractors were not deemed sufficient grounds for withdrawal.

The Excellent Company certification recognizes 100 businesses annually that excel in creating quality jobs and improving work environments. HYBE was granted the title in September 2024. However, controversies arose following reports implicating the company in labor-related misconduct, leading to public debate over the legitimacy of its certification.

Previously, Hanni of NewJeans accused HYBE of workplace bullying. She revealed how she was waiting in a hallway at HYBE’s office when another group and their manager passed by. Though they initially greeted each other, as they walked back, the manager reportedly instructed the group to ignore her. The artist expressed her confusion and disbelief over the situation, shedding light on potential workplace bullying within the company.

Advertisement

The K-pop star also attended the National Assembly to address the matter. However, the Ministry of Employment and Labor ruled that under the current law, Hanni is not classified as a worker and, therefore, is not protected against workplace harassment.

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They have now parted ways with the company and ended the exclusive contract. The group will now work independently alongside Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR.