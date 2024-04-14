Kai and Sehun attend EXO fan meeting amid military service; group plans world tour after their discharge

EXO members Kai and Sehun were spotted attending the group's fan meeting as they were sitting among the audience. They are currently fulfilling their military services.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Apr 14, 2024  |  08:39 PM IST |  12.8K
EXO is a popular K-pop group who made their debut in 2012 with the song Mama. They quickly rose to fame with their charms and talent. The gorup's performance and songs were a standout and the boy band became one of the most renowned K-pop groups. Some of their popular songs include, Ko Ko Bop, Love Shot, Growl, Call Me Baby and more. 

Kai and Sehun attend EXO's fan meeting 

EXO members Kai and Sehun were spotted attending EXO's fan meeting on April 14. Kai and Sehun are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service and hence could not be a part of the fan meeting. But they showed suppoert gor their group as they were seated among the fans and made their presence felt. 

During the fanmeeting, leader Suho also announced that as soon as Kai and Sehun are discharged, EXO will be preparing for an album and a world tour. This comes as a piece of happy news for fans as they would get to see the group perform as a whole after years. 

More abour EXO 

EXO's Sehun became the last member of the group to enlist in the military in December 2023. The maknae shared a handwritten letter with fans to inform them about his enlistment plans. EXO is a renowned nine-member group that is known for its overall talent in music and dancing. They rose to global fame with their hits like CALL ME BABY, Monster, and Love Shot, amongst many more. Their popularity among fans has only been increasing since their debut. 

After his contract with SM Entertainment came to an end, EXO member Baekhyun formed his company INB100 in June 2023. His company also manages his fellow band members Chen and Xiumin. The company also represents EXO-CBX which is a subunit of EXO. While their solo activities are managed by the company, group activities of EXO are undertaken by SM Entertainment. D.O. too established his record label Company Soosoo with his former manager which will overlook his solo activities.

