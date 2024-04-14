BLACKPINK’s Jennie becomes first female K-pop soloist to have two songs crossing 600 million streams on Spotify

Jennie of BLACKPINK has been climbing steadily over the ladder of musical records with her songs. Though the BLACKPINK member has not released any new solo music recently nonetheless, her past tracks are still prevailing in the music arena. Creating history yet again, Jennie has struck again as two of her tracks have crossed the 600 million mark on Spotify.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s SOLO and One Of The Girls surpasses 600 million streams on Spotify

Jennie has struck yet again with another jewel to add to her musical crown as she becomes the first female K-pop soloist to have two songs to exceed 600 million streams on Spotify. Jennie’s debut single track SOLO has transcended the fateful mark of 600 million streams on Spotify. The track was first released on November 12, 2018. SOLO is a popping dance track with EDM elements and touches of hip-hop. The track beautifully explores the well-found independence after a breakup and going solo.

The second track by Jennie that achieved the feat was her charting hit with The Weeknd, Lily Rose Depp. Jennie collaborated with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp to release One Of The Girls, an original soundtrack for the HBO series The Idol. The Idol also marks Jennie’s acting debut under the name Jennie Ruby Jane. One Of The Girls is an R&B song with a majestic synth base with an arresting hook. The song plays on the themes of fame, desire, and Stockholm syndrome which matches the storyline of The Idol.

One Of The Girls at present has more than 700 million streams while SOLO has a whopping 602,236,354 streams. Both songs have successfully earned Jennie the crown of becoming the first female K-pop soloist to have two songs surpassing the 600 million streams mark on Spotify.

Jennie’s recent activities

Jennie of BLACKPINK also known by her birth name Jennie Kim is one of the top female artists hailing from South Korea. Since marking her solo debut with SOLO in 2018, Jennie released only one other single, You & Me on October 6, 2023.

Jennie established her own label ODD ATELIER towards the end of 2023. Jennie not long ago dropped a collab track with Brockhampton rapper Matt Champion titled Slow Motion. Jennie also recently became the longest-charting female K-pop soloist on Billboard Hot 100.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie scripts history; becomes FIRST female K-pop soloist to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks