Kill Me Heal Me starring Ji Sung, Hwang Jung Eum and Park Seo Joon celebrates 8 years: Top 4 ships of the series

Kill Me Heal Me is a 2015 drama starring Ji Sung, Hwang Jung Eum and Park Seo Joon. The series deals with dissociative identity disorder. The drama has mystery, romance, comedy and much more. As the drama completes 8 years, here is a look at the best and varied relationships between the characters.

Ji Sung’s Cha Do Hyun and Hwang Jung Eum’s Oh Ri Jin

Ji Sung takes on the role of Cha Do Hyun who is the main personality. He is a calm and composed person who had a rough childhood growing up which has led to dissociative identity disorder. Oh Ri Jin becomes his roommate as she is a psychiatrist and she helps him hide his secret while also treating him. They start off on a turbulent note but slowly they start trusting each other and form a bond with each other. She saves his life many times and forms a bond with each of the personalities. Not only that, she also successfully treats him as a patient. They eventually fall in love and also discover their shared trauma from the past. The two had known each other since they were kids and lived together with their family. Over time, they eventually separated and forgot about one another. The two can't seem to stay apart and keep coming back to each other.

Ji Sung's Ahn Yo Na and Park Seo Jin’s Oh Ri On

Ahn Yo Na is one of the personalities of Ji Sung's character Chan Do Hyun. She is a 16 year old school girl who is bright and sunny. She obsesses over male celebrities and is mean to people who come in her way. Her new affection lies with Oh Ri Jin’s brother Oh Ri On who is played by Park Seo Joon. She follows him from place to place and becomes jealous of Oh Ri Jin. Whenever she is around, everything turns pink and lovely. By the end of the series, Oh Ri On also grows affectionate of her though not in a romantic manner. In the earlier stages, Ahn Yo Na goes after him despite him saying that he is not interested. Slowly and gradually they come to an understanding and find a friend in each other. Their relationship is iconic as Ji Sung acts as a cute school girl and Park Seo Joon an annoyed good looking man. Fans enjoy the hot and cold dynamic between the two. Many also deem it as one of the best K-drama couples.

Shin Sae Gi and Oh Ri Jin

Shin Sae Gi is Ji Sung's destructive personality. He is temperamental and aggressive. He is the personality who hides Cha Do Hyun's trauma. He is the one who knows all the secrets and is aware of his past with Oh Ri Jin. He recognizes her at first glance and from that point on fixates upon her. He will do anything in his power to fulfill Oh Ri Jin's wishes. Oh Ri Jin too tries her best to keep him calm and reform him. When it was time for Shim Hye Gi to go, Oh Ri Jin was heartbroken and both became emotional. The two had formed a special bond and cared deeply for rach other. Though Shin Sae Gi was rough around the edges and hard to understand, he tried to become a better person for Oh Ri Jin.

Oh Ri On and Oh Ri Jin

Oh Ri On and Oh Ri Jin are twins and share a loving relationship. But in reality, Oh Ri Jin is an adopted member of the family and both were brought up as brother and sister. Oh Ri On had discovered the secret as a child. He starts developing feelings for her and tries to repress them. He is a caring and kind person who is protective of his sister. The two often share their emotions with one another. They are each other's support system and are always there in times of distress.

More about Kill Me Heal Me

Kill Me Heal Me is a South Korean series starring Ji Sung, Hwang Jung Eum and Park Seo Joon. It tells the story of Cha Do Hyun who has dissociative identity disorder and to get his part in the family business, he needs to hide it from the world. Oh Ri Jin is the only person who can calm down Cha Do Hyun's personality Shin Sae Gi. Therefore, Chan Do Hyun appoints her as his stay-in doctor. But there are also family dynamics and old secrets that start surfacing.

