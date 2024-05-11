Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph starrer makes fans go ROFL

The wait is over as the trailer of one of the most awaited Malayalam movies of this year Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is finally out. The trailer of the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph starrer was released on Friday, May 10. Read to know more.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s trailer out

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, one of the highly anticipated Malayalam films of 2024, is scheduled to release on the 16th of this month. With only a few days left until the D-day, the movie's trailer was finally unveiled adding to the excitement around its release.

The trailer starts with Basil Joseph's character discussing his upcoming wedding in Guruvayur Temple in Kerala, showing his excitement. However, later in the trailer, he appears to have a change of heart, expressing his refusal to go ahead with the marriage.

What went wrong? Guess we have to wait till the film releases to get the answer.

The trailer also showcased a sneak peek into Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character. It is anticipated that Prithviraj will have a negative shade on his character in the film.

Further, the trailer shows glimpses of dramatic confrontations and heartfelt interactions that suggest complex relationships and conflicts in the film. Overall, the trailer offers a tantalizing preview of the movie's plot, characters, and visual spectacle, promising a rip-roaring fun rollercoaster ride. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Watch the trailer of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil here!

Reaction to Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s trailer

As soon as the trailer of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil was released, social media was flooded with reactions from people who are eagerly waiting for the film to release. Overall, the film received positive responses from the majority of the audience.

Advertisement

The audience seems to love the sneak peek into the comic timings and the onscreen pairing of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in the film. Talking about the chemistry of the two actors, one user on X(formerly Twitter) wrote, “Prithvi's best on-screen pair in recent times by the raw look of it’’.

Check out some of the audience reactions to the trailer here!

More about Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Directed by Vipin Das, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is an upcoming Malayalam comedy movie that stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a young man who gets married to a woman who hates him due to bad circumstances.

Besides Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil also features brilliant actors like Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Baiju Santhosh, Irshad, among others in pivotal roles. The movie will be released in theatres on May 16, 2024.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj’s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil director expresses his fear; says what if audience expects a film like Manjummel Boys