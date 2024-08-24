Lee Hyeri postpones promotional activities for Victory following ankle injury during stage greeting

Actress Lee Hyeri has been forced to postpone her promotional activities for her latest film Victory due to an ankle injury sustained during a recent stage greeting on August 24. Mindmark Movies, the production company behind the 2024 South Korean musical drama, issued an official statement addressing the situation.

According to the statement, Hyeri suffered the injury during a stage greeting for Victory. While the injury was described as minor, the decision was made to prioritize her health and seek hospital treatment immediately. As a result, the promotional event scheduled at SSG Landers Field following the stage greeting has been postponed, with the company apologizing to fans for the inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Victory is a vibrant musical drama directed by Park Bum Soo, set against the backdrop of a cheerleading and soccer storyline. The film, which premiered on August 14, 2024, stars Lee Hyeri as Chu Pil Sun, a high school student who discovers her passion for cheerleading. The story is set in 1999 in Geoje and follows Pil Sun and her best friend, Jang Mi Na, portrayed by Park Se Wan, as they form a cheerleading club named Millennium Girls.

The narrative unfolds as Pil Sun, Mi Na, and their newly formed cheerleading team work to support the struggling Geoje Commercial High School soccer team, known for its perennial last-place finishes. The film weaves a tale of determination and friendship as the Millennium Girls aim to lead the soccer team to victory, with Lee Jung Ha and Jo Ah Ram also starring in prominent roles.

The film’s supporting cast includes Choi Ji Su as the cheerleading club's manager, and a host of young talents such as Baek Ha I, Kwon Yu Na, Yeom Ji Young, Lee Han Joo, Park Hyo Eun, and Lee Chan Hyeong, each contributing to the dynamic and heartfelt story.

Despite the temporary setback in promotions, Victory has performed impressively at the box office, grossing 1.7 million USD with nearly 250,000 tickets sold as of August 23, 2024. The film’s blend of energetic dance sequences, heartfelt drama, and inspirational themes has resonated strongly with audiences, showcasing the talent and dedication of its cast and crew.

