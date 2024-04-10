The brand reputation rankings for K-drama actors have been released for April 2024, and Kim Soo Hyun ranks at the top of the list. The rankings are considered of great value in South Korea as they showcase an artist’s growing popularity. Moreover, Cha Eun Woo, the K-pop idol turned actor, takes the second spot on the list, maintaining consistency for many months.

Kim Soo Hyun tops drama actor brand reputation ranking

On April 10, 2024, the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute revealed the list of the month’s K-drama actor’s brand reputation rankings. Among many names, Kim Soo Hyun grabs the top spot on the list with a total of 4,673,781 points. The reason for the actor’s splendid rank has to be his appearance in the ongoing K-drama, Queen of Tears where he takes up the lead role alongside Kim Ji Won. The series has been gaining immense popularity since its release and managed to garner 19% ratings in its latest episode. Moreover, the show has also ranked #1 in Netflix’s list of most viewed non-English series.

However, second place is taken by popular K-pop idol, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. The artist is currently appearing in the ongoing K-drama Wonderful World alongside Kim Nam Joo. The series has gained a lot of popularity with each episode because of its unique story. The actor’s charming looks are another major factor that put him in the top 3 with 4,421,563 points.

On the other hand, the third place is taken by Moon Sang Min with a total of 2,443,068 points. The actor is starring in the lead role in the show Wedding Impossible, which is extremely well-received by the K-drama community. With 2,362,540 points, Kim Ji Won comes in fourth place as the female lead of Queen of Tears and Kim Soo Hyun’s co-star. Kim Nam Joo from Wonderful World ends up in the fifth position with a total of 1,720,024 points.

Check out the top 30 actor brand reputation rankings

Kim Soo Hyun Cha Eun Woo Moon Sang Min Kim Ji Won Kim Nam Joo Lee Bo Young Kim Kang Woo Ji Hyun Woo Im Soo Hyang Park Hyung Sik Kwak Dong Yeon Kim Ha Neul Park Shin Hye Lee Seol Lee Yoo Bi Lee Joo Bin Im Se Mi Jang Seung Jo Ham Eun Jung Yeon Woo Jin Kwon Nara Lee Chung Ah Oh Hyun Kyung Uhm Ki Joon Lee Moo Saeng Won Mi Kyung Joo Won Bae Yoon Kyung Baek Sung Hyun Oh Seung Ah

