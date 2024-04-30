7 best Sharman Joshi movies that prove his acting prowess
Presented below is the list of some of the best Sharman Joshi movies of all time. Have a look at the awesome list and enjoy them with friends, and partners!
Sharman Joshi movies not only delight us with comedy but also romance, horror, and many more genres of cinema. He is one of the most loved actors in the industry who carved a niche for himself with films like 3 Idiots, Life in a… Metro, Hate Story 3, and others.
Belonging to a Gujarati Brahmin family, Sharman made his acting debut in 1999 with the film Godmother. In 2001, he did Style and in 2005, Shaadi No. 1. In 2006, he starred in Rang De Basanti. Later that year he starred in the comedy film Golmaal. In 2007 he appeared in Life in a... Metro, Dhol, and Raqeeb. After these, he went on to do several popular films, and that made him a household name. As we celebrate his filmography, let’s have a look at some of the best Sharman Joshi movies.
7 best Sharman Joshi movies that are too good to miss
1. 3 Idiots
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R.Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 2009
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Speaking about 3 Idiots, the movie adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the titular roles, marking their reunion three years after Rang De Basanti (2006), while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani appear in pivotal roles.
Narrated through two parallel dramas, one in the present and the other ten years in the past, the story follows the friendship of three students in an Indian engineering college and is a satire on the social pressures under the Indian education system.
Undoubtedly, 3 Idiots is one of the best Sharman Joshi movies of all time.
2. Life In A… Metro
- Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shiny Ahuja, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sharman Joshi, Kay Kay Menon
- Director: Anurag Basu
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical
- Release year: 2008
- Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Life in a Metro is one of the best movies like Wake Up Sid. It is a film that explores the complex lives and relationships of various individuals in a bustling metropolis.
3. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
- Release year: 2006
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is one of the funniest Paresh Rawal comedy movies. In the story, studious Laxman (Sharman Joshi) always seems to get into trouble when he hangs out with his mischievous childhood buddies Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Gopal (Ajay Devgan) and Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor).
Laxman is evicted from his college dormitory after it's discovered that his friends have been using the room as a base of operations. Hapless Laxman and his friends must then find refuge in the home of an elderly couple, whose house, it turns out, contains a cache of hidden jewels.
4. Hate Story 3
- Cast: Sharman Joshi, Karan Singh Grover, Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah
- Director: Vishal Panday
- IMDB Rating: 4.6/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller, Romance
- Release year: 2015
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Hate Story 3 is set against a corporate backdrop. In this film, a mysterious stranger stirs up a storm of lust, deceit, and vengeance to disrupt the picture-perfect married life of a reputed businessman.
5. Golmaal Returns
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- IMDB Rating: 5.2/10
- Movie Genre: COmedy, Action
- Release year: 2008
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5
In Golmaal Returns, Ekta Santoshi starts suspecting her husband, Gopal who is obsessed with daytime TV soaps. She is suspecting her husband has an affair with an unknown woman. Not satisfied with his explanations, she decides to investigate.
6. Mission Mangal
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Purab Kohli, Dalip Tahil
- Director: Jagan Shakti
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Science-Fiction, History
- Release year: 2019
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
In Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, we get to see a group of scientists at ISRO who are facing a battle in their personal and professional lives and work tirelessly towards their only motive, the Mars Orbiter Mission.
7. Wajah Tum Ho
- Cast: Sharman Joshi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sana Khan, Zareen Khan, Sherlyn Chopra, Rajneesh Duggal, Sandesh Jadhav, Suhas Khandke , Komal Chhabria, Deepak Kalra
- Director: Samir Arora
- IMDB Rating: 4.4/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance
- Release year: 2019
- Where to watch: N/A
In Wajah Tum Ho, a cloaked person hacks into a TV network and streams a murder in real time. When a suspect's murder is also shown on the same channel, Kabir, a police officer who is investigating the case, is puzzled.
This list consists some of the most acclaimed movies where Sharman Joshi played key roles and enlightended the stories of the films.
