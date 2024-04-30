Sharman Joshi movies not only delight us with comedy but also romance, horror, and many more genres of cinema. He is one of the most loved actors in the industry who carved a niche for himself with films like 3 Idiots, Life in a… Metro, Hate Story 3, and others.

Belonging to a Gujarati Brahmin family, Sharman made his acting debut in 1999 with the film Godmother. In 2001, he did Style and in 2005, Shaadi No. 1. In 2006, he starred in Rang De Basanti. Later that year he starred in the comedy film Golmaal. In 2007 he appeared in Life in a... Metro, Dhol, and Raqeeb. After these, he went on to do several popular films, and that made him a household name. As we celebrate his filmography, let’s have a look at some of the best Sharman Joshi movies.

7 best Sharman Joshi movies that are too good to miss

1. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi , R.Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, , R.Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Speaking about 3 Idiots, the movie adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the titular roles, marking their reunion three years after Rang De Basanti (2006), while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani appear in pivotal roles.

Narrated through two parallel dramas, one in the present and the other ten years in the past, the story follows the friendship of three students in an Indian engineering college and is a satire on the social pressures under the Indian education system.

Undoubtedly, 3 Idiots is one of the best Sharman Joshi movies of all time.

2. Life In A… Metro

Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra , Shiny Ahuja, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sharman Joshi, Kay Kay Menon

, Shiny Ahuja, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sharman Joshi, Kay Kay Menon Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Life in a Metro is one of the best movies like Wake Up Sid. It is a film that explores the complex lives and relationships of various individuals in a bustling metropolis.

3. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Comedy, Action Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is one of the funniest Paresh Rawal comedy movies. In the story, studious Laxman (Sharman Joshi) always seems to get into trouble when he hangs out with his mischievous childhood buddies Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Gopal (Ajay Devgan) and Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor).

Laxman is evicted from his college dormitory after it's discovered that his friends have been using the room as a base of operations. Hapless Laxman and his friends must then find refuge in the home of an elderly couple, whose house, it turns out, contains a cache of hidden jewels.

4. Hate Story 3

Cast: Sharman Joshi, Karan Singh Grover, Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah

Sharman Joshi, Karan Singh Grover, Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah Director: Vishal Panday

Vishal Panday IMDB Rating: 4.6/10

4.6/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Romance

Thriller, Romance Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Hate Story 3 is set against a corporate backdrop. In this film, a mysterious stranger stirs up a storm of lust, deceit, and vengeance to disrupt the picture-perfect married life of a reputed businessman.

5. Golmaal Returns

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: COmedy, Action

COmedy, Action Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

In Golmaal Returns, Ekta Santoshi starts suspecting her husband, Gopal who is obsessed with daytime TV soaps. She is suspecting her husband has an affair with an unknown woman. Not satisfied with his explanations, she decides to investigate.

6. Mission Mangal

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Purab Kohli, Dalip Tahil

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Purab Kohli, Dalip Tahil Director: Jagan Shakti

Jagan Shakti IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Science-Fiction, History

Drama, Science-Fiction, History Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, we get to see a group of scientists at ISRO who are facing a battle in their personal and professional lives and work tirelessly towards their only motive, the Mars Orbiter Mission.

7. Wajah Tum Ho

Cast: Sharman Joshi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sana Khan, Zareen Khan, Sherlyn Chopra, Rajneesh Duggal, Sandesh Jadhav, Suhas Khandke , Komal Chhabria, Deepak Kalra

Sharman Joshi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sana Khan, Zareen Khan, Sherlyn Chopra, Rajneesh Duggal, Sandesh Jadhav, Suhas Khandke , Komal Chhabria, Deepak Kalra Director: Samir Arora

Samir Arora IMDB Rating: 4.4/10

4.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance

Drama, Mystery, Romance Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: N/A

In Wajah Tum Ho, a cloaked person hacks into a TV network and streams a murder in real time. When a suspect's murder is also shown on the same channel, Kabir, a police officer who is investigating the case, is puzzled.

This list consists some of the most acclaimed movies where Sharman Joshi played key roles and enlightended the stories of the films.

