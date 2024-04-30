Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259: Sukuna’s Flames To Burn Down The Sorcerers; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Following the intense events involving Sukuna regaining his Domain Expansion and activating the Divine Flame technique, fans eagerly anticipate the next developments for Yuji Itadori and his companions. However, with Weekly Shonen Jump on a publication break next week, fans will have to wait until mid-May for the manga's official return.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259, from the release date to the expected plot and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259: Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 is scheduled for release on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST, as announced on the official MANGAPlus website. While the official release time for Chapter 259 may vary depending on your location, readers can access it through Shueisha's official MANGAPlus platform.

Additionally, it will be available on Viz Media's website and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Fans also have the option to purchase the corresponding compilation volume containing Chapter 259 once it's officially released.

Expected plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259

As Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 looms, Sukuna's determination to conclude the battle suggests a climactic showdown. The incredible advantage he holds over Yuji and his allies poses a daunting challenge. We may see Yuta, Hakari, or Urame return to bolster their ranks, providing a glimmer of hope in their struggle against Sukuna.

Alternatively, Sukuna could adopt a more cunning yet craven approach, systematically eliminating the remaining sorcerers to secure his victory. The stakes are high, and the outcome of this showdown will shape the future of the jujutsu world.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 starts with the narrator recounting the repercussions of Gojo's adjustments following his encounter with two Black Flashes. The narrator explains that Gojo's cerebral reorganization helped optimize his Reverse Cursed Technique's potential. Meanwhile, Sukuna, set to undertake a similar transformation, finds his plans thwarted by Yuji's relentless assault of Black Flashes, strategically aimed at the boundary between Sukuna's and Megumi's souls.

Sukuna's cunning shines through as he employs a change in palm signs and a Binding Vow to reclaim his Domain Expansion, an ominous harbinger of escalating conflict. The chapter then shows us a flashback, where revelations surface regarding Choso and Yuji's unique utilization of the Reverse Cursed Technique. They circumvent its inherent drawbacks by adeptly converting Cursed Energy into replenishing blood.

Ui Ui plays a pivotal role in swapping the souls of Yuji and Kusakabe, among others, which emerges as a crucial strategy to enhance Yuji's combat prowess with Kusakabe imparting his expertise in Cursed Energy Manipulation and Anti-Barrier Techniques to Yuji's body.

At present, Yuji wields Kusakabe's Simple Domain to counter Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine. However, Sukuna constructs a barrierless Domain reminiscent of his previous feats in Shibuya and eliminates the escape routes to ensure a decisive strike on the sorcerors.

Amidst the chaos, Yuji confronts the full force of Sukuna's onslaught, enduring grievous injuries as his Simple Domain shatters, resulting in the loss of his left leg — a setback swiftly rectified by his remarkable regenerative abilities. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 culminates in a cliffhanger as Sukuna unleashes his devastating Divine Flames technique, which he last used in Shibuya.

