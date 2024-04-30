BTS Universe drama Begins Youth is all set for premiere on April 30; Seo Ji Hoon expresses excitement

BTS Universe drama Begins Youth will finally be premiering on April 30 KST. The series is based on the original fictional story of BTS' interconnected music videos and short films produced by HYBE and BigHit Music. The story expands through webtoon, music video, interactive games and much more. Begins Youth is the live-action production of the story.

Seo Ji Hoon shares excitement over Begins Youth on social media

On April 30, Seo Ji Hoon took to Instagram and shared a click of himself from the upcoming BTS Universe drama Begins Youth. The first four parts of the series will be released on April 30. Following that, parts 5-8 will be dropped on May 7 and parts 9-12 will be released on May 14. Begins Youth will be streaming on Xclusive.

More about BTS' Universe's Begins Youth

Begins Youth has been directed by Kim Jae Hong who is known for hits like Revenant, Flex X Cop, Through the Darkness and more. Kim Soo Jin and Choi Woo Joo worked on the script. Kim Soo Jin is known for Beyond Evil and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and Choi Woo Joo is known for The Boy Next Door. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Seo Ji Hoon, Ro Jong Hyun, Ahn Jo Ho, Seo Young Joo, Kim Yoon Woo, Jung Woo Jin and Jeon Jin Seo take on the main roles in the upcoming drama and appear as the member's characters with alternate names.

The drama tells the story of Kim Hwan who is a son of a politician. He transfers to a new school where he comes across six other students and develops a friendship with them. All the friends he makes, they deal with tough lives and things end up changing for the worse. Kim Hwan is given chances to save his friends as he goes back in time and tries to change how the future turns out. He has to find the right solution and the right order of events to save his friends.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi reveals he wrote THANKS overnight due to tight deadline; Know full story