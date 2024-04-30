Did Kate Middleton Change Her Vows At Wedding With Prince William? Find Out As Royal Couple Celebrates Their 13th Anniversary

Kate Middleton followed in the footsteps of mother-in-law Princess Diana as she altered her wedding vows to appear equal to her husband Prince William. Middleton was 29 when she tied the knot with Prince William in April 2011 and chose to alter the traditional royal vows to obey

In a similar move to Diana, the first royal bride to alter the traditional vows, she made her own adjustments during her marriage to Charles. Instead of using the word obey, both Kate and the late Diana promised to love, comfort, honor, and keep.

The decision to remove 'obey' was announced before William and Kate's wedding day, along with the statement that they wanted to personally choose the vows they would recite.

A brief throwback to how the ladies of the royal family took their wedding vows

For their wedding ceremony, William and Kate opted for the Series One (1966) Book of Common Prayer, which gave the bride the option to omit the phrases obey him and serve him from the religious proceedings.

At her wedding to Charles in 1981, the late Princess Diana broke with royal tradition by leaving out the word obey from her vows, a practice previously followed by the late Queen, Princess Margaret, and the Princess Royal, among others.

The Duchess of York and the Duchess of Edinburgh both agreed to obey in their wedding vows. In contrast, Meghan Markle decided to omit the word from her wedding vows in 2018.

More details about the couple's wedding and recent news about Kate Middleton's health

Before Kate and William's wedding, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, praised the couple for the words they used in their vows.

He told the Mirror: "I've been very struck by the way in which William and Catherine have approached this great event. They've thought through not only what they want for themselves, but also what they want to say. They have a very simple, very direct picture of what really matters about this event. The couple are believed to have ditched tradition and the word 'obey' because, after knowing each other for a decade - first at university - they treat each other very much as equals."

The couple completed 13 years of their marriage this year while sharing three children together.

Furthermore, Kate Middleton is now recovering from an undisclosed form of cancer post her abdominal surgery in March 2024 while Prince William has been spotted getting back to his public duties after celebrating a private Easter.

