Nidhi Shah, beloved for her portrayal of Kinjal in the TV series Anupamaa, recently graced the screening of Broken News season 2, much to the delight of fans. But what stole the spotlight was her heartwarming reunion with former co-star Sagar Parekh, who portrayed Samar in Anupamaa.

The Anupamaa actress has recently dropped some pictures with Sagar Parekh and Jaideep Ahlawat from the Broken News season 2 screening and it’s all about a candid reunion.

Nidhi Shah shares pictures with Anupamaa’s actor Sagar Parekh

Nidhi Shah took to her Instagram handle to share delightful moments with Sagar Parekh and Jaideep Ahlawat from the screening of Broken News season 2. She wrote in the caption, “Attended the screening of @zee5 #BreakingNewsS2.. bumped into my sweetheart @sagarparekh0111 .. also @jaideepahlawat sir. what a stellar cast and a brilliant show.. P.S. and my brother.. needs to up his photography game. #fakecandid #aboutlastnight.”

In the caption, Nidhi expressed her warmth and appreciation for the stellar cast and the show, while teasing her brother about his photography skills.

The actress exuded elegance in a brown draped wrap top, featuring a sleeveless design, a flattering v-neckline, halter neck detailing, and an asymmetric hemline, which she stylishly paired with white palazzo pants. Her wavy, open hair complemented the look, while the minimal makeup added to her natural beauty.

Fan reactions

As soon as Nidhi Shah uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their love for the Anupamaa actors. Sagar Parekh dropped hearts in the comment section. Complementing her beauty, one user wrote, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow.” Another user wrote, “Looking so sweet and beautiful and you know nidz I am the biggest fan of you.”

More about Nidhi Shah

Nidhi Shah made her acting debut as a child artist with the web series That’s So Awesome in 2011. She made small cameos in Hindi films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. The actress made her debut in the television industry with Jaana Na Dil Se Door. She has worked in several TV shows such as Tu Aashiqui, Kavach ... Mahashivrati, Kartik Purnima and more. Nidhi is currently playing the role of Kinjal in Anupamaa.

