Not Aamir Khan but THIS actor was first choice for Sarfarosh, director John Matthew Matthan reveals

Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre's Sarfarosh marked 25 years on April 30, 2024. Directed by John Matthew Matthan, Sarfarosh is a rare film in this genre, focusing on drama rather than action. As a result, the Aamir Khan starrer not only captivated audiences but also evoked a sense of subtle patriotism.

Interestingly, in a recent interview, the director revealed that initially, Shah Rukh Khan, not Aamir Khan, was considered for the lead role.

Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for Sarfarosh

In a recent interview with Indian Express, director John confessed that his filmmaker buddies suggested casting Shah Rukh Khan instead of Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh to increase profits. He stated, "I met my friend Manmohan Shetty, who owns Adlabs, and told him I wanted to make a film. Around this period, Shetty founded Entertainment One to make feature films. He had funded two films for my friends, both of which starring Shah Rukh Khan. The first was Vikram Mehrotra's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, directed by Kundan Shah, and the second was Praveen Nischol's English Babu Desi Mem, both starring SRK."

He further revealed, "So at that time, all of them suggested I take Shah Rukh. I said, 'Listen, I don't think Shah Rukh suits my role. I don't have him in my mind,' but they said that we would be able to save more money as the three of us could get a deal, but I didn't want to."

Sonali Bendre celebrates 25 years of Sarfarosh

Actress Sonali Bendre took to Instagram and shared a video to celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh. The actress played a pivotal role alongside Aamir Khan. She captioned the post, "25 years ago today… #AamirKhan #JohnMatthewMatthan #25YearsOfSarfarosh.

Check out the post here:

More about Sarfarosh

Sarfarosh is a 1999 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film written, produced, and directed by John Matthew Matthan. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Mukesh Rishi. John began working on Sarfarosh in 1992. Seven years were spent on research, pre-production, and production before its release in 1999. The film follows an Indian police officer's quest to combat cross-border terrorism.

