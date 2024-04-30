Is Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh 2 on the cards? Director John Matthew Matthan says actor is 'keen'

The superhit film Sarfarosh starring Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre was released in 1999. Today, April 30, the film completed 25 years of release. In a new interview, the director John Matthew Matthan spoke about the milestone of the film and also shared an update on Sarfarosh 2.

John Matthew Matthan said that he met Aamir Khan and he was very keen on the second installment of the film.

Director John Matthew Matthan speaks about Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh 2

During a recent interaction with Indian Express, Sarfarosh director John Matthew Matthan said that he wasn’t enjoying the process of filmmaking and stopped making films after directing a couple of films. But now he wishes to make a comeback with Sarfarosh 2.

The director said that he met Aamir Khan last week because of 25 years of Sarfarosh and added that they want to do some special screening for the cast and crew and also they will have a small get-together.

Speaking about Sarfarosh 2, John said, "Aamir is keen. I am also planning to make it, but unless you get the freedom and choice to do it and if it is not pleasurable for you then, how are others going to enjoy your film? Also there are not many scripts that I have liked."

He further added, "We have to find the right story. Aamir is very keen on Sarfarosh 2. But unless I have the right story that suits him, I can’t. It is not that easy."

The director continued that the film is difficult because Aamir's character ACP Ajay Singh Rathore would be the Director General of Police and at that level, they don’t leave their office and get on to the field.

"So I have to consult the police and find a loophole on how to make him step out of his office and fight. Understand how much liberty I can take with his role. But when I make it, Aamir will be a part of it. He is very keen," he concluded.

More about Sarfarosh

Sarfarosh starring Aamir Khana nd Sonali Bendre is one of the super hit films. Talking about the story, after his brother is slain and his father is gravely injured by terrorists, a young medical student drops out of school to join the Indian Police Service in order to eliminate the terrorists.

