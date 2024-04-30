SEVENTEEN’s Woozi says team went through hard times that inspired Super; Know full story

SEVENTEEN, the sensational boy band has been cementing its musical presence in the K-pop scene with hit songs like HOT, Super, God of Music, Rock With You, and many more.

On April 29, to celebrate the release of their anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE Woozi held a special live. Woozi during the live revealed that the team went through hard times which in the end gave birth to the hit Super.

Woozi of SEVENTEEN reveals the team went through unbearing hardships

SEVENTEEN, the K-pop boy band has risen above as a group recognized for their captivating performances and music. Woozi one of the main producers of SEVENTEEN and leader of the vocal team on his recent live revealed details about their hit song Super.

To commemorate the day of 17 IS RIGHT HERE’s release, Woozi came live on Weverse for a special commentary session with the fans. Woozi shared intricate details behind the composition and arrangement of their new anthology album.

During the live, Woozi got candid about the story behind their hit song Super from their mini album FML released last year. Woozi shared that during Face The Sun and Sector 17, the entire team was going through a hard time personally. The vibe was bad as a result of a series of bad circumstances. He also had a lot of bad things going on as were his friends though he accepted he has never opened up about this.

Woozi added the feeling of overcoming was strong. However, the effect of the hardships was overpowering so much that it affected his performance when he couldn’t sing Circles at Caratland. He wanted things to go back to what they once were and poured the same thought into the song Circles.

The amount of hardships was unbearing and Woozi wanted to become a hero. A hero who could face any crisis and to him, that hero became the song Super (Sonogong).

Woozi wished the team would overcome hard times through Super

Talking about his dream, Woozi said he wanted to give strength to teammates to get back up. The SEVENTEEN producer revealed that not even all members know the full story behind Super though not on purpose.

Woozi wanted him and his team to win over hard times through Super. Further, he made F*ck My Life as a double title as they could only swear at the world.

They wanted to be a hero like Sonogong and he even added the sentiment in the lyrics of F*ck My Life ‘When I was young and watched cartoons, I wondered why I couldn't be the main character’. It highlighted their sentiment to become a hero to break through in the face of the world’s misfortune.

Woozi reminisced that Super indeed worked like a miracle and while creating the song members became stronger. Throwing more light on how SEVENTEEN created Super, Woozi recalled they all worked hard on the song. The company gave him a crucial part in the song and he couldn’t make an excuse because he was having a hard time as everyone was giving their utter best, he wanted to do the same.

Woozi thought he had to take that responsibility and thankfully through Super’s preparations and promotions, all the band things he was going through were resolved. The hard times that he was struggling to overcome on his own were resolved when they together as a team created Super.

Woozi pondering over the fond memory recollected that just like the song Super, the team was able to become a hero. Super became a way of overcoming hardships for SEVENTEEN members and in the end, they emerged as heroes.

