Ryan Gosling Shows Support to Eva Mendes by Wearing Merch of Her New Children's Book During The Fall Guy Press Tour

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are considered to be a prominent Hollywood duo in this day and age. Each of them has achieved significant success in their own fields.

Their relationship has been a hot topic online, as fans admire their drama-free personalities. While they may not frequently appear together at public events, the affection and encouragement they display towards one another on certain occasions never fail to capture the hearts of their supporters.

Ryan Gosling supports Eva Mendes

Right now, Ryan Gosling is all geared up for his upcoming movie The Fall Guy, starring Emily Blunt. The movie is set to be released on May 3.

On Monday, April 29, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt appeared on Hits Radio for a video interview. Ryan Gosling's T-shirt easily caught the eye of the viewers.

The T-shirt read, “Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries”. This is the title of his wife, Eva Mendes’s new children’s book. The book will be available for sale this fall.

Gosling and Mendes share two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8. The actress revealed to People in February, that this book is, “a love letter to my kids and yours.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ryan Gosling mentioned Eva Mendes’s name on SNL

This isn't the first time people on the internet are talking about the couple. During Ryan Gosling's appearance on SNL earlier in April, he mentioned his wife’s name in one of the sketches.

Advertisement

The sketch was called Can’t Tonight. It also featured Marcello Hernández and Kenan Thompson. In this sketch, Gosling imitates a fake Cuban accent as he marries a Cuban woman. The sketch is particularly loved by the audience because Eva Mendes happens to be Cuban in real life as well.

Later on, Mendes shared this sketch on her Instagram. She wrote the caption saying, “Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off.”

She added, “Gracias to the super talented @marcellohdz for this skit. The way you say “Eva Mendes”! And @kenanthompson always crushing. Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion.”

ALSO READ: Source Says Eva Mendes 'Seemed Very Comfortable' Turning 50 And Ryan Gosling Constantly Tells Her 'She's Beautiful'