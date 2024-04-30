'Sleep Well': Selena Gomez Shares Snap Of Romantic Tissue Paper Note She Received From Boyfriend Benny Blanco

On Monday, April 29, Selena Gomez shared an Instagram story featuring a handwritten romantic tissue paper note from her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The heartfelt message expressed Benny's love for her, wished her a good night's sleep, and mentioned that he cooked steak for the singer.

Additionally, Benny Blanco recently opened up about his recently released cookbook, which hit shelves on April 30.

Selena Gomez posted pic on her Instagram stories

Selena Gomez (31) shared a heartwarming glimpse into her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco (36) on Instagram. The singer posted a story featuring a handwritten tissue paper note from her romantic partner that read, "I Love You! Sleep Well! I Made You Steak!" accompanied by a drawn heart. Gomez tagged Blanco and added a white heart emoji, highlighting the strong love between the couple.

Blanco, an exceptional and multi-talented artist, has proven his skills not only in music but also in the culinary world. According to Songhall, the acclaimed producer and songwriter has co-written and produced numerous chart-topping hits such as Diamonds, Die Young, Moves Like Jagger, and Stereo Hearts.

Moreover, he played a significant role in crafting several standout tracks on Maroon 5's album Overexposed, including the number-one hits Payphone featuring Wiz Khalifa on the Top 40 and Hot AC charts.

Benny Blanco talks about his cookbook

Benny Blanco, the acclaimed American record producer and songwriter, recently opened up to People magazine about his culinary adventures and enjoying meals with girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Prior to the release of his debut cookbook, "Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends," Blanco shared insights into their dining experiences.

"It's so funny. Sometimes when you're cooking all day, you're doing all this stuff, you're just like, 'Should we just get pizza? Or should we just go get tacos?'" he said, describing the occasional desire for takeout after a long day of meal prep with Gomez.

Blanco added humorously, "You're writing all day. You're doing this all day. In your free time, you're just like, 'Oh my God, I'm not doing this s---,'" highlighting the temptation to take a break from cooking.

However, he emphasized that Gomez appreciates his culinary skills. "She definitely loves it," he continued, referring to his cookbook. "Selena, my friends, my family, they all knew that I cooked so much and it was a long time coming."

The romantic duo made their relationship public in December 2023, before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Emmy Awards, solidifying their status as a power couple in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Benny Blanco Compares His Love Life To The Plot Of Clueless; He 'Was The Last One' To Know That He Was In Love

ALSO READ: 'You Don't Even Notice': Benny Blanco Reveals Being 'Last Person' To Know He Was In Love With Selena Gomez