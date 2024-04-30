Heeramandi: 5 reasons to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and more

The grand release of the highly anticipated series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is just around the corner. The stunning leading ladies of the show including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal have mesmerized the viewers in the trailer and the songs.

The excitement is at its peak to witness the magic unfold of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. With Heeramandi slated to hit the Netflix screens tomorrow, May 1st, check out five reasons why you shouldn't miss the opportunity to watch the show.

1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut with Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, regarded as one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Indian cinema, has created masterpieces like Devdas, Black, Bajirao Mastani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and many more. He is now set to enter the digital space with Heeramandi marking his OTT debut.

The director is renowned for his period dramas, emotional narratives, and aesthetics. From the promotional material of the series, it looks like SLB is once again poised to deliver a spectacle.

2. Stellar ensemble cast of Heeramandi

Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal star as courtesans in Heeramandi. The off screen camaraderie between these actresses has been a treat to witness and the audience will look forward to what unique dynamic they each bring to the show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Fardeen Khan, who is making his comeback to the screens after 14 years, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal play pivotal roles.

3. Music of Heeramandi

Sakal Ban, the first song from the soundtrack of Heeramandi, is sung by Raja Hasan with lyrics penned by Amir Khusro. Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh are seen gracefully dancing to the traditional number.

Tilasmi Bahein is sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee and lyrics are written by AM Turaz. Sonakshi Sinha binds the viewers with her spell in this track choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. The third song Azadi is a patriotic anthem with vocals by Barnali Chattopadhyay, Archana Gore, Pragati Joshi, Aditi Prabhudesai, Arohi, Aditi Paul, Tarannum Malik Jain, and Dipti Rege, and lyrics by AM Turaz.

All songs have been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and launched under his new music label, Bhansali Music.

4. Intriguing plot line of Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set in the pre-independence era where courtesans reign as queens, dealing with love and betrayal. The official synopsis of the show reads: The scheming Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) rules over an elite house of courtesans — but a new rival threatens her reign as rebellion brews in British-ruled India.”

It will be interesting to see how the stories of each character unfolds and connects with each other.

5. Aesthetics of Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has brought his signature style to Heeramandi, clearly evident in the trailer and the music videos. From grand sets to regal costumes, the series promises everything to please the eyes.

ALSO READ: TOP 6 ways to find out if your love story is just like Arjun Kapoor's Krish and Alia Bhatt's Ananya from 2 States