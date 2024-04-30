Famous Tamil cinema producer Manickam Narayanan has leveled a serious accusation against Kamal Haasan, alleging that the actor refused to do dubbing for the 2006 blockbuster Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu until he received his full remuneration.

Narayanan contrasted this with superstar Rajinikanth's professionalism, citing that Rajinikanth did not charge a single rupee from producers Sun Pictures for the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran: The Robot until its release.

‘Kamal Haasan blackmailed me’: Manickam Narayanan

Veteran Tamil cinema producer Manickam Narayanan financed many Tamil films. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu was one of the most significant projects under his banner. Directed by Gautham Menon, the film features Kamal Haasan in the lead as a police officer and garnered huge applause. The movie was re-released last year.

However, Narayanan has now accused Kamal Haasan of blackmailing him by refusing to dub for the film until he received payment.

In a recent interview, Narayanan stated, "Kamal Haasan blackmailed me; he wouldn't dub for the movie until payment was made. He prolonged the process, and even after approaching the dubbing union, there was no resolution. Finally, after issuing two checks, payment was made, and dubbing commenced."

This is not the first time Manickam Narayanan has spoken out against a leading actor. Previously, he accused Thala Ajith Kumar of deception, alleging that the actor accepted an advance payment for a film but neither starred in the movie nor returned the advance.

Manickam Naryanan lauds Superstar Rajinikanth

Despite these accusations against Kamal and Ajith, Manickam Narayanan appreciates the professionalism of superstar Rajinikanth. Although he has never produced a Rajinikanth film, he was part of his 2010 Enthiran post-production works. He remembered how he had organized a preview show for Rajinikanth, who insisted that Narayanan be there.

Kamal Haasan, starring in Shankar's Indian 2, is set for release on June 13. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has Vettaiyan scheduled for release this year, and he will also appear in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.

