BLACKPINK’s Jennie scripts history; becomes FIRST female K-pop soloist to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks

Jennie of BLACKPINK has once again emerged as a leading female K-pop soloist with another single. Jennie with her fashion and music has been winning hearts since her debut and it is no surprise she is one of the top artists in the K-pop industry. In other news, it has come to light that Jennie’s song One of The Girls has been charting the Billboard Hot 100 for fifteen weeks. It is a feat that has not been achieved by any other female K-pop soloist.

Jennie’s One Of The Girls charted the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 consecutive weeks

Jennie made her acting debut under her stage name Jennie Ruby Jane with HBO’s original series created by The Weeknd, The Idol. Along with starring in the series the BLACKPINK member also collaborated with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp on the original soundtrack of the series. The trio together created the gem track, One Of The Girls.

One Of The Girls by The Weeknd, Jennie, Lily Rose Depp as of today has successfully spent a whopping 15 weeks charting on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 85. This makes Jennie the first female K-pop artist to have a song chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 consecutive weeks. This is a huge feat that sets the K-pop idol in a whole other league of music artists as well as female K-pop soloists.

One Of The Girls, Jennie’s collab with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp initially peaked at number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and last week was at number 74. Other than this, the history-creating track, One Of The Girls charted Billboard Global 200 Excl. US chart for 26 weeks by ranking at number 18. While on Global 200 it charted at number 33 for its 24th week on the chart.

Recent activities of Jennie of BLACKPINK

Jennie also known by her birth name Jennie Kim and stage name Jennie Ruby Jane is one the top K-pop artists reigning the world with her musical presence. She recently dropped a collab track Slow Motion with Matt Champion for his debut album.

Additionally, Jennie has applied for a trademark for her stage name Jennie Ruby Jane in the USA.

