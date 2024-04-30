Rajinikanth’s biopic in the making; to be bankrolled by THIS prominent Bollywood producer

For anyone who is a fan of Indian movies, Superstar Rajinikanth is never a new face for them. The story of Shivaji Rao Gaekwad becoming Rajinikanth has been an inspiration for many, but now it seems we are getting ready to experience it in theaters.

In a new report made by Lets Cinema, popular Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to bankroll the ambitious project of the Superstar’s biopic. The report also indicates that the film’s scripting is currently underway with cast and crew still being sorted.

The journey of Rajinikanth becoming the superstar of Indian cinema is a tale that is quoted by many in their dreams of becoming an actor. The journey he took from being a middle-class man to being discovered by one of the greatest directors in Tamil cinema is indeed inspiring, to say the least. The actor even at this age holds a fandom that is a dream for many.

Now, transforming the amazing journey into a visual celebration, prominent producer Sajid Nadiadwala is funding the project. While the ambitious project's screenplay development is already in place; casting and finalization of the crew are still pending. However, what is more exciting and intrigues the curiosity of many might be who will be playing the superstar in his biopic.

With the actor himself being at the top of his game even at this age, it would be a hefty responsibility for any young actor to step into the shoes of the superstar. Moreover, previously Dhanush had expressed his interest in playing the lead role in a superstar biopic but all will be answered in due time only.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Workfront

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next film Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. The movie is said to feature the actor as a retired police officer who sets out to unveil a mystery surrounding him.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles. The movie also offers a musical composition by Anirudh Ravichander with the release date slated to be in October.

Moreover, Rajinikanth is also joining hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the very first time in the film Coolie. The film’s title teaser was unveiled a few days ago with the shoot set to commence soon.

