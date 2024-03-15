KISS OF LIFE has officially confirmed that they will be making a comeback on April 3, 2024, with their first-ever single album. They are releasing new music after approximately five months. The announcement was made through a poster uploaded via the group’s official social media page.

KISS OF LIFE announces comeback with a single album

On March 15, 2024, at midnight KST, KISS OF LIFE confirmed that they would be making a comeback in April. Moreover, it will be the first time that the group will be releasing a single album titled Midas Touch. Single albums usually consist of not more than two songs, one of which is the title track and the other a B-side track. The album will be released on April 4, 2024, at 6 PM KST.

The poster for their comeback was dropped on the group’s social media page. Although not a lot of information has been revealed about the upcoming single, from the poster, it seems like it might be a love song. The color theme of the poster is pink, featuring a heart and a Cupid's arrow. ‘Midas touch’ means the ability to turn everything into gold, according to mythologies, which can turn out to be an interesting concept that the group will explore.

More about KISS OF LIFE

KISS OF LIFE is comprised of four members, Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. They were formed under S2 Entertainment and made their debut in 2023 with their extended play, Kiss of Life. Unlike other K-pop groups, KISS OF LIFE took a different direction with the release. They incorporated solo songs for each member on their debut album, along with music videos.

Natty's Sugarcoat was released on June 18, 2023, which took the K-pop community by storm. Additionally, solo music videos for Belle's Countdown, Julie's Kitty Cat, and Haneul's Play Love Games were dropped in subsequent days. Finally, on July 5, 2023, they made their official debut with the EP release and the music video for the title track, Shhh. The group released their second mini-album, Born to Be XX, on November 8, 2023, along with the music video for Bad News. They also released a music video for Nobody Knows on November 14, 2023.

Watch the Bad News music video