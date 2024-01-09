Korean-American Steven Yeun becomes FIRST Asian to win Best Actor at Golden Globes for Beef; DEETs inside

Steven Yeun, a Korean American actor, marked a historic milestone on January 7, 2024, at the Golden Globes held in Beverly Hills. His groundbreaking achievement as the first actor of Asian descent to clinch the Best Actor award in the limited series, anthology series, or television movie category is attributed to his compelling portrayal of Danny Cho in Beef.

Steven Yeun becomes first Asian to win Best Actor at Golden Globes

Korean-American actor Steven Yeun made history at the 2024 Golden Globes, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. His groundbreaking win as the first actor of Asian descent to secure the Best Actor award in the limited series, anthology series, or television movie category was a pivotal moment at the prestigious awards ceremony. Yeun's remarkable achievement stemmed from his compelling portrayal of Danny Cho in the acclaimed series Beef, a role that delved into complex emotions and deep-seated anger.

In Beef, Yeun's character grapples with inner turmoil, vividly depicted during a gripping road rage incident involving Amy Lau, portrayed by Ali Wong. Notably, Wong also shattered barriers by winning the Best Performance by an Actress award in the same category, becoming the first actress of Asian descent to achieve this accolade.

Advertisement

The series Beef resonated profoundly with audiences, and Yeun's performance was instrumental in delivering its emotional depth. His win stood out amidst stiff competition, triumphing over esteemed nominees such as Matt Bomer, David Oyelowo, Jon Hamm, Sam Claflin, and Woody Harrelson.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Yeun expressed gratitude for the support and love contributing to his success. He dedicated his win to his wife, Joana, acknowledging her as his pillar of strength and emphasizing the importance of the collective compassion and goodwill that shaped his journey.

Watch Steven Yeun's acceptance speech for Golden Globes Best Actor Award here;

Beyond being a personal triumph, Yeun's historic win signifies a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry, highlighting diversity and recognizing the exceptional talent of actors of Asian descent. This groundbreaking achievement underscores the evolving landscape of inclusivity and representation in the realm of cinema and television.

Get to know Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun, born Yeun Sang Yeop on December 21, 1983, is a highly acclaimed American actor of Korean descent. He catapulted to fame with his role as Glenn Rhee in the widely acclaimed television series The Walking Dead (2010–2016), gaining widespread recognition and establishing himself as a versatile talent.

Beyond his television success, Yeun ventured into films, garnering critical acclaim for his performances in notable projects. His role in the thriller Burning (2018) and the poignant drama Minari (2020) earned him widespread praise, with the latter propelling him to an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, marking a significant milestone as the first Asian American actor to achieve this recognition.

Yeun's impact and influence extend beyond his acting prowess. Building on his impressive repertoire, in 2023, Yeun starred in the dark comedy series Beef. This role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, and he made history by securing a Golden Globe Award, marking a pivotal moment in his career.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: PLEDIS Entertainment issues clarification on upcoming boy group TWS' logo plagiarism controversy; details