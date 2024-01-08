PLEDIS Entertainment issues clarification on upcoming boy group TWS' logo plagiarism controversy; details

SEVENTEEN’s agency, PLEDIS entertainment, has addressed the plagiarism allegations over the logo of the upcoming boy group TWS. The company emphasized on independent creation of the logo for their next hexad.

PLEDIS Ent refutes plagiarism allegations over TWS’ logo

PLEDIS Entertainment, poised to introduce its new rookie group TWS, found itself embroiled in a storm of controversy surrounding logo plagiarism ahead of the group's official debut. The dispute came to light when TWM Strap, a notable custom watch strap brand, took to Instagram to accuse the hexad of replicating its logo design.

Expressing frustration and disappointment, the brand owner highlighted the stark similarities between their handcrafted logo, protected under trademark rights since 2018, and the emblem utilized by TWS. Asserting the logo's significance as the face of their brand, the aggrieved party emphasized their intent to pursue legal action against what they deemed a blatant infringement.

The Instagram post that accused others highlighted how serious the situation was. It mentioned receiving threats and made it clear that copying logos was not something that could be negotiated. This was seen as an unacceptable practice. Additionally, efforts to contact PLEDIS Entertainment about the problem were ignored, which only made the tensions worse.

However, PLEDIS Entertainment swiftly moved to defuse the escalating controversy. In response to media inquiries, the agency conveyed that they had personally engaged with the concerned company representative, offering a comprehensive explanation regarding the logo's creation process. The agency attributed the creation of TWS's logo to an external design firm, emphasizing its independent development, leading to an amicable resolution of the misunderstandings.

This clarification seeks to close the chapter on a contentious pre-debut episode for TWS, an anticipated group known as SEVENTEEN's junior counterpart, reassuring fans and stakeholders about the resolution of the logo dispute as the group gears up for their official debut.

Get to know TWS

TWS, an acronym for Twenty Four Seven With Us, stands as Pledis Entertainment's highly anticipated six-member boy group poised for a grand debut on January 22, 2024, unveiling their mini-album titled Sparkling Blue. Initially introduced through HYBE's sub-label announcement in November 2022, the group's members; Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihyun, and Kyungmin were gradually unveiled, creating a buzz during SEVENTEEN's fan meeting in March 2023.

The group's official foray into social media on December 21, 2023, served as a herald of their impending arrival, confirming the lineup of six members. Heightening excitement, their pre-debut single, Oh Mymy : 7s, was released on January 2, 2024, offering a glimpse into their musical style ahead of their highly anticipated debut.

