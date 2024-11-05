Lee Jong Suk CONFIRMED to lead upcoming legal drama Seochodong by W director; Know character details

Get ready fans, because Lee Jong Suk is back! Yes, the actor is finally ready to take on his next big role, marking his comeback to the K-drama land 2 years after Big Mouth. He has confirmed his appearance in Seochodong, an upcoming legal drama. He is set to dazzle the viewers once again with his lawyer role. Excitement runs high as this drama is being helmed by PD Park Seung Woo, with whom he has collaborated before on W.

On November 5, Lee Jong Suk’s agency, ACE Factory, confirmed that he will star in Seochdong as the male lead. The legal drama will depict the story of associate lawyers who work at firms in Seocho judicial town. The drama will portray a realistic image of the everyday lives of lawyers as they handle many cases.

Lee Jong Suk will step into the shoes of Ahn Joo Hyung, someone who is considered a veteran in the law field as he has been practicing for nine years at the same firm. However, he didn’t become a lawyer just to protect the weak and serve justice; rather, he was interested in solving the cases and using his logic correctly. On the other hand, while many might think, as a veteran associate lawyer with many records, he would want to set up his own firm, in reality, he doesn't have any desire for it. Things change when suddenly cracks begin to appear in his otherwise perfect life.

Previously, it was reported that Moon Ga Young is in talks to play the female lead role. If she confirms, she will portray Kang Hee Ji, a second-year lawyer. She has an honest and confident personality and she believes that if she can change someone’s life, she will change that person’s world.

Meanwhile, regarding Lee Jong Suk in Seochdong, fans are very excited to see him in a lawyer role again after he won accolades for a similar character in the 2022 drama Big Mouth. In addition, in this upcoming drama he will once again work with PD Park Seung Woo. The director is known for Kairos and Adamas.

