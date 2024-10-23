When Kim Woo Bin hit School 2013 co-star Lee Jong Suk for 'not wanting to be friends' and claimed they only seem close

Kim Woo Bin and Lee Jong Suk have a rare and unique friendship. Despite being contemporaries, the duo has shown off their close bond on many occasions. They also starred together in School 2013 and became a famous pair. However, it seems like Lee Jong Suk had ‘no intention’ of being friends with him, and he didn’t hesitate to say it.

Back in 2013, following the conclusion of School 2013, the actors were on the set, filming together an advertisement for an alcohol brand. The interviewer asked, “Why do you think you were hired together?”

Kim Woo Bin answered with a smirk that may be because the production thought they seemed close. Lee Jong Suk further emphasized the phrase ‘seem close’.`The Heirs star was then asked what was his impression when he first met him, to which he replied, “I don’t quite remember, we just became friends.”

The interviewer pointed out that maybe they wanted to be friends so badly that they formed a close bond even before knowing. Kim Woo Bin agreed, but Lee Jong Suk said, “I didn’t really…”, and his ‘friend’ lightly hit him on the chest.

They then went on to describe how they match each other’s wavelength. They also added that during the filming of School 2013, they felt like ‘love more than friendship’. Truly, their bond is legendary and a great example of true camaraderie.

Kim Woo Bin and Lee Jong Suk first met during their modeling days and later became friends. Despite having quite the opposite personalities, they complement each other well, leading to an enduring bond.

Watch their precious interaction here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kim Woo Bin was recently seen in Netflix’s action-comedy Officer Black Belt. He is known for The Heirs, Uncontribally Fond, Our Blues, Black Knight, Allenoid, and more popular works. He is now set to reunite with Bae Suzy in All the Love You Wish For.

On the other hand, Lee Jong Suk was last seen in Big Mouth. He is now set to return with a lawyer role in the upcoming legal drama Seocho-dong by the director of W.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok’s over-security controversy: Incheon Airport announces special private entrance for celebrities