Raid 2: Ajay Devgn talks about getting 'new wife' in film; Vaani Kapoor reacts to playing actor's partner after Ileana D'Cruz

Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their film Raid 2. The duo recently attended the trailer launch and opened up about their characters. Ajay talked about getting a ‘new wife’ in the movie, while Vaani reacted to playing the actor’s partner after Ileana D’Cruz.

In the 2018 movie Raid, Ileana D’Cruz played the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife. At the trailer launch event of the sequel on April 8, 2025, the latter was asked about his character Amay Patnaik getting a ‘new wife.’ In response, Ajay said it was true. He mentioned that the characters can change. “You see it in a lot of Hollywood films also. Still, Sean Connery is not the James Bond. It’s the character you follow, and then new people keep coming in,” the actor shared.

Then Vaani Kapoor was asked about her experience playing Ajay Devgn’s wife in Raid 2 after knowing she was the ‘next one.’ The actress laughed and said, “No jealousy with the previous one. We share a great equation off-screen.”

Vaani stated that an actor just tried to play their part in the most authentic manner and follow the brief of the director and writer. She believed that this film showed her talent in a different way than the other work she has done to date. She found it ‘new’ and ‘refreshing.’

Vaani also praised Ajay for his kindness and generosity. She revealed she was an introvert, and it took her time to open up. “He entertained my not-so-entertaining conversations,” she added.

A 2-minute, 34-second trailer of Raid 2 offered a peek into the gripping story that awaits the audience. It showcased a glimpse of the face-off between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s characters.

Alongside Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, the cast of Raid 2 includes Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Raid 2 is slated to release in cinemas on May 1, 2025.

