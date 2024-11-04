True Beauty stars Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young to reunite as MCs for 39th Golden Disc Awards alongside Sung Si Kyung

The excitement is building for the upcoming 39th Golden Disc Awards (GDA), with the announcement of a stellar MC lineup that has fans buzzing. Scheduled for January 4 and 5, 2025, at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Japan, this year's ceremony will be hosted by the renowned Sung Si Kyung, beloved ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and the talented Moon Ga Young. Together, they promise to create an unforgettable atmosphere for one of the biggest nights in K-pop.

Sung Si Kyung, celebrated for his calming presence and smooth delivery, will be returning for his ninth consecutive year as the host. With his extensive experience, he is expected to guide the event with grace and charm, making the night a memorable one for both performers and fans alike. His soothing voice has become synonymous with the GDA, and his ability to engage the audience will surely shine through once again.

Joining him for the second consecutive year is Cha Eun Woo, who captivated audiences during last year's ceremony with his polished hosting skills. Known for his charisma and stage presence, fans are eager to see how he will elevate this year’s event. Beyond his hosting duties, Cha Eun Woo has previously delivered special performances, and anticipation is high for what he might bring to the stage in 2025.

Adding a fresh dynamic to the hosting team is Moon Ga Young, who joins as a highly anticipated addition. Fans are particularly excited about her reunion with Cha Eun Woo, as the two starred together in the hit tvN drama True Beauty. Their on-screen chemistry has left a lasting impression, and now, as they take the stage together, viewers are sure to feel the spark again. Moon Ga Young's impressive foreign language skills will also enhance her ability to connect with K-pop fans from around the world, making the event more inclusive and engaging.

The Golden Disc Awards celebrate the achievements of K-pop artists over the past year, and with this dynamic trio at the helm, the ceremony is set to be a spectacular showcase of talent, excitement, and star power. As fans mark their calendars, the anticipation for the 39th GDA continues to grow, promising a night filled with memorable moments and musical excellence.

