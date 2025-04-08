Odela 2 Trailer Release: After Bholaa Shankar and Babli Bouncer's unfortunate results, can Tamannaah Bhatia pull off solo stint at Box Office?

Once synonymous with elegance, massy glamor, and strong box office appeal, Tollywood girl Tamannaah Bhatia appears to be rediscovering herself. Even though the dazzling actress still dominates the music charts and YouTube with the visuals of her hit item songs like Achacho, Aaj Ki Raat, and the thrilling Kavaala, her recent theatrical endeavors as a solo female lead have not quite reflected that success.

Tamannaah has been a diverse force in Indian cinema, from playing strong female leads to standout performances in films like F3, 100% Love, and the Baahubali saga. Later, she shifted from Hyderabad and the South to Bollywood, testing her luck big time.

However, things didn't quite work out, though OTT gave her some respite. However, her recent appearances in theatrical releases Babli Bouncer and Bholaa Shankar did not have the desired effect on fans.

In Bholaa Shankar, co-starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, she portrayed Ex-Advocate Lasya in a story set against Kolkata's underbelly of crime and redemption. Meanwhile, in Babli Bouncer, she took on the lead as a spirited small-town girl trying to survive in a male-dominated profession. Both roles showed her range, but neither film resonated at the box office. At the same time, she appeared in a song in Stree 2, but the gigantic success of that horror-comedy wouldn't be falling in Tamannaah's kitty for sure.

After these setbacks and a few underwhelming OTT projects, Tamannaah seems determined to turn the tide with her upcoming supernatural thriller Odela 2. Directed by Ashok Teja and written by Sampath Nandi, who has earlier worked with her in films like Rachha, the film sees her playing a powerful character named Shiva Shakti. Alongside Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha, the film promises mysticism, emotion, and high-stakes drama.

The trailer released today is already building buzz, and Tamannaah is leaving no stone unturned in promoting it. She's been spotted at temples, participating in rituals, and sharing spiritual glimpses on social media, clearly showing that she's putting her heart into this project.

Odela 2 might just be the turning point Tamannaah is looking for, which will be a shift from dance numbers and glamorous cameos back to commanding the screen as a solo lead. Whether it works or not, one thing is sure: she's not giving up on the spotlight just yet.

