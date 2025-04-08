Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 10: Salman Khan's movie to net around Rs 1.6 crore; no benefit of discounted ticket rates

Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 10: Backed with high anticipation, Sikandar arrived in cinemas on Eid-ul-Fitr but missed the charm that Salman Khan usually carries in his movies. The latest action drama also couldn't utilize the occasion of the Eid festival at its best. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, Sikandar looks to net around Rs 1.6 crore with no benefit of discounted ticket rates.

Sikandar has failed to gain any momentum in evening shows, and it looks to maintain the same trend at night as well. Early estimates suggest that the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will earn Rs 1.6 crore on the tenth day at the box office.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the mass action drama fetched Rs 95.4 crore net business in nine days.

On Day 10, Sikandar hasn't been able to receive the benefit of 'Blockbuster Tuesdays'. PVR Inox is offering tickets at subsidized rates of Rs 99 and Rs 149 for any movie, irrespective of show timings, in selected cities across India. While a collection of AR Murugadoss' helmer will be more or less as discussed, footfalls will be higher.

After two days, Sikandar will compete with Jaat, starting on April 10, 2025. The Salman Khan-led movie, which had the potential to enter the Rs 200 crore club, will now net under Rs 100 crore while reaching its finish line. Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture will emerge as the third-highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 after Chhaava and Sky Force.

Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar marks Salman Khan's theatrical return in the lead role after two years. He was last seen as a lead in Maneesh Sharma's 2023 directorial venture, Tiger 3. Salman made cameos in two movies last year, Singham Again and Baby John.

