Did ILLIT mock NewJeans and Hanni's 'ignore' controversy? Fans slam agency over latest clip about 'meeting enemies in hallways'

NewJeans (also known as NJZ) is currently caught in the middle of an ongoing battle with their former company, ADOR, after terminating their contract. With tensions already running high, their fandom, Bunnies, has expressed growing concern and frustration over the group’s uncertain future. Amid all this, BELIFT LAB, the agency behind rookie girl group ILLIT, has now been pulled into the ADOR-NewJeans controversy.

BELIFT LAB is facing backlash after NewJeans fans accused it of indirectly mocking NewJeans in recent promotional content. The controversy revolves around a game-themed video in which ILLIT members were tasked with escaping from a tiger while collecting clues. In one scene, member Minju is seen walking into a hallway where she encounters the “tiger.” A caption appears on the screen, reading: “They say you always meet your enemy in the company hallways.”

This moment sparked immediate reactions from fans who felt the scene was a reference to an alleged incident involving NewJeans. According to rumors, HYBE (the parent company of both groups' labels) had instructed ILLIT members to ignore NewJeans’ Hanni when they crossed paths in the company building. One fan shared, “Girls are not safe in that company,” directly referring to HYBE and expressing concern for the safety and well-being of the NewJeans members - Haerin, Minji, Hyein, Danielle, and Hanni.

The timing of this video has only added fuel to the fire. For months, tensions have been high between NewJeans and ILLIT as the two groups are seen as direct rivals under the HYBE umbrella. The situation escalated when fans of NewJeans accused HYBE and its subsidiaries, including BELIFT LAB, of sidelining NewJeans and promoting ILLIT more.

In response to the backlash, BELIFT LAB issued a statement denying any malicious and false incident, claiming that the video game was entirely fictional and meant for entertainment only. However, their response has done little to calm fans who believe the content was an indirect jab at NewJeans and their ongoing struggles with the label. Whether intentional or not, the drama surrounding this promotional content has deepened the growing divide between NewJeans (NJZ) and ILLIT. However, NewJeans has not shared anything or replied regarding the matter

