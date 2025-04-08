Brad Pitt’s Box Office Report Card: Analyzing how his last five films fared theatrically ahead of F1

Brad Pitt is gearing up for his next big screen outing with F1, a sports action drama set in the world of Formula One racing. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is already generating buzz ahead of its June 2025 release. But how has Pitt fared at the box office in recent years? Look at his last five theatrical outings below!

Brad Pitt’s Box Office Journey: His Last Five Theatrical Releases Tracked

Babylon (2022)

Damien Chazelle crafted this ambitious epic chronicling early 1920s Hollywood, featuring Pitt in a layered role alongside Margot Robbie. The film was a critical and commercial misfire. With a jaw-dropping USD 110 million budget and only USD 66 million in returns, it stands as one of Pitt’s biggest box office disappointments.

Bullet Train (2022)

Pitt experimented with playing an assassin navigating the chaos of a high-speed train through Japan. Directed by David Leitch, this quirky action comedy struck a chord with audiences looking for popcorn fun. It hauled in a solid USD 238.5 million globally against a reported budget of USD 85 million, affirming Pitt’s action chops will always pull crowds.

Ad Astra (2019)

This contemplative sci-fi film saw Pitt loitering through the cosmos in search of his lost father. With its slow-burn storytelling and emotional themes, Ad Astra wasn’t a typical crowd-pleaser despite being visually stunning. It managed to rake in only USD 135 million on a USD 80 million price tag, landing somewhere between hit and miss.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

This Quentin Tarantino-directed endeavor saw Pitt deliver one of his most charismatic performances as Cliff Booth, the easygoing stuntman opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, a washed-up actor in 1960s Hollywood. With sharp writing and impressive portrayals, the film soared to USD 377 million worldwide on a USD 95 million budget. It also earned Pitt his first Oscar for acting.

Allied (2016)

Starring opposite Marion Cotillard, Pitt took on the role of a Canadian intelligence officer in this WWII-set romantic thriller. Despite having all the elements of a classic Hollywood spectacle—espionage, love, and betrayal—the Robert Zemeckis-directed title failed to charm audiences. Grossing just USD 119.2 million against a hefty USD 106 million budget, the film was a definitive letdown.

Regarding F1:

Pitt plays a retired racer pulled back on track to mentor a young prodigy. With a strong ensemble cast including Simone Ashley, Javier Bardem, and more, as well as direction from someone known for visceral spectacles (Top Gun: Maverick), F1 could be the comeback vehicle Pitt needs to race back to box office glory.

