The White Lotus Season 3 Finale: Walton Goggins Reveals Why Rick and Chelsea's Relationship Was Always a 'Love Story'

Walton Goggins appeared on CBS Mornings on Monday to talk about the dramatic season finale of HBO’s The White Lotus. Goggins plays Rick, a man searching for the truth about his father’s mysterious past at a luxury resort in Thailand.

The finale shocked many fans with its unexpected twist, which Goggins had to keep secret for months. “I finally have people to talk to,” he said, joking about finally being able to discuss the ending.

Despite all the theories online, especially on TikTok, Walton Goggins said no one guessed the ending correctly. “All of us had the good fortune of listening to people tell us their version of the story out on the street,” he said. “Some of them got very close, but no one guessed it.”

Goggins shared about Rick’s relationship with Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood. He said their connection was a love story from the beginning. “It was always a love story,” he said. He stated that the characters had changed since they first met three years earlier and that their relationship evolved throughout the season. “It was the first love story in The White Lotus,” Goggins added.

One of the biggest surprises of the finale was the reveal that Rick accidentally killed his own father. Rick believed Jim (played by Scott Glenn) was the man responsible for his father’s death. But after shooting him, Rick learns that Jim was actually his father all along, as per Variety.

Goggins said he sympathized deeply with Rick’s pain, as his entire life had been shaped by the event. He added that creator Mike White’s writing gave Rick only a few seconds to process it before being shot at.

Goggins also talked about a powerful scene in episode five with actor Sam Rockwell, who delivered a key monologue. The two actors are close friends off-screen and chose not to rehearse the moment.

Goggins said that Sam Rockwell is a really good friend of his, and they didn’t rehearse the scene or talk much about it beforehand. He said that they simply sat across from each other at the table, and Rockwell delivered the monologue in a natural, organic way.

