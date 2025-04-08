Kim Kardashian Shares Lovely Photo Dump With Kids Amid Reported Custody Drama With Ex Kanye West

At this point, it would be safe to call Kim Kardashian the social media queen because she never misses a chance to slay with her posts. She aced her online influencing game this time as well, with the new pictures that also featured her children.

The reality show star took to her Instagram on Sunday, April 5, and shared a carousel post. The pictures were snapped at the Skims Event at Mel Diner in Los Angeles, per People magazine. The post featured three of her children– Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with ex-spouse Kanye West.

The eldest daughter of the former pair, North, was not present in the latest carousel. The pictures in the post included lovely moments where Kim carried Psalm and Chicago.

She also included moments where she was in the photo booth with her kids, who were being playful and seemed to be enjoying their time. Along with that, the entrepreneur also included glimpses of tasty treats with kids.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star did not forget to add her solo shots in the post, in which she looked glamorous and flawless as always, as she rocked the beige colored outfit and her sleek hair.

This comes amid the speculation that her co-parenting relationship with Ye may be wounded as she is looking to take away the joint custody of her children because West did not abide by their March agreement, according to the report by Radar.

The rapper had reportedly agreed not to release a song that he had recorded with North, titled Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine. Even after an emergency hearing, which had delayed its release, the musician went on to put out the track.

