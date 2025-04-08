Suhana Khan pairs her no-fuss gray bodycon dress with Chanel bag to serve the ultimate effortless look

Suhana Khan, whose style and glamour continue to leave fans smitten one picture at a time, doesn't disappoint with her off-duty looks either. The diva adds a touch of charming poise to her casual outings, making even understated outfits appear elegant and ravishing. Her recent look was no exception. Suhana was spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra wearing a stunning grey bodycon dress—a versatile piece that deserves a spot in every fashionista’s wardrobe.

Recently, Suhana was papped on a night out flaunting a full-length bodycon dress that was equal parts fuss-free and graceful. The gray number featured a body-hugging silhouette that fit her form like a glove. The tank-top bodice and square neckline added an effortless flair to the look.

Maintaining her OOTD’s understated appeal, Suhana Khan skipped accessories—looking fresh and radiant in her minimal ensemble. The Archies actress carried a Chanel handbag, adding a touch of luxe to her look.

She completed the outfit with a pair of burgundy strappy sandals, stylishly elevating the simplicity of her plain dress.

Exploring Suhana Khan’s papped looks in casual attire, it’s clear that the diva has a knack for soft-glow makeup. She often opts for a luminous base that enhances her gorgeous brown undertones, paired with blushed-up cheeks and nude lipstick. For her eyes, Suhana keeps it minimal yet striking, flaunting her long, fluttery lashes that add a touch of effortless glam.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter also seems to have a go-to hairstyle for her laid-back outings—a chic half-up, half-down hairdo secured with a jaw clip, which she sported once again for her latest look.

In her recent public appearance, Suhana Khan was seen alongside Naomika Saran, the granddaughter of Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. Naomika turned heads in a black bodycon mini dress, elevated with gold accessories and paired with classic black stilettos. Interestingly, she was later papped in the same outfit at a celebrity party—seamlessly transitioning her look from a dinner date to a full-on party-night ensemble.

