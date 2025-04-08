Indian Celebrities who attended Met Gala over the years: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani

With only a few days left for the Met Gala 2025, our editorial eye curiously looks forward to witnessing groundbreaking ensembles by industry paragons at the event. While stars must have braced themselves with sartorial masterpieces for the Met Gala 2025 by now, we can’t help but get nostalgic about Indian celebrities and their previous years' looks at the fashion extravaganza. So, we curated a list of Bollywood stalwarts who graced the iconic Met stairs in past years. Let’s dive in!

1. Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023 and 2024

Alia Bhatt, who has left an indelible print in Bollywood as an actress, has also made the world aware of her stature through her talent and head-turning glamour on international red carpets. A few such sightings were Alia’s Met Gala appearances that left everyone smitten with her irresistible aura.

Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala in 2023 in a stunning white ball gown by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung, honoring that year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. The all-white ensemble featured a gobsmackingly huge train and was studded with countless pearls, making the Jigra actress look like a princess bride.

Her 2024 Met Gala dress was an absolute groundbreaking masterpiece, created by none other than Sabyasachi. Alia wore a mint-green saree to her second attendance at the Met Gala and looked mesmerizingly gorgeous in the rare gems-studded couture. Aligning with that year’s dress code, “Garden of Time”, Bhatt looked magnificent in the timeless floral drape with a 23-foot long train, whimsically elevated by Sabysachi’s curated gems.

2. Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019

The world is far from oblivious about Deepika Padukone’s talent and cinematic legacy, and DP has made sure of it by making showstopping appearances on the international red carpets. From her Met Gala looks, Padukone’s 2019 exaggerated Barbie ensemble truly stands out. The B-town diva wore a structured pink gown by Zac Posen, serving a larger-than-life Barbie flair. Her bedazzling strapless gown was rightly styled with a voluminous high ponytail, serving a “more is more” aesthetic and keeping up with Met Gala 2019’s theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion”.

3. Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2017 and 2023

Priyanka Chopra has solidified her place in both Bollywood and Hollywood, stamping her legacy in the pages of international showbiz. The diva is widely applauded for her style and unshakeable panache, so her jaw-dropping appearances at the Oscars of Fashion only make sense.

At Met Gala 2017, PC draped herself in a colossal trench coat by the globally celebrated brand Ralph Lauren, and this fashion moment spread like wildfire to the far ends. While posing alongside Nick Jonas was a headline on its own, it was her trench coat’s dramatic train that induced a synchronized gasp of awe. Sticking to her odd but striking fashion sense, Chopra paired her grandiose coat with black boots and metallic accessories.

For her 2023 Met Gala slay, The Citadel fame made a breathtaking entry in a black and white ensemble by the elite luxury label Valentino. Priyanka donned an all-black strapless gown with a bow detailing at the waist and thigh-high slit, serving bombshell vibes. However, her dress was significantly elevated by a black faille cape and white leather gloves, blending the dark-feminine aesthetic with sophistication and regality. PC’s beguiling Met Gala look was completed with sparkly accents of Bvlgari diamond jewelry.

4. Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2023

Isha Ambani, the renowned entrepreneur and daughter of India’s business mogul Mukesh Ambani, has made several head-turning appearances at the Met Gala, but her 2023 satin saree by Prabal Gurung left everyone tongue-tied. Isha ditched the sought-after gown for a saree for the fashion night, and man, the timeless drape did its charm. The fashion connoisseur looked like she was carrying stars on her drape as the black satin attire featured hand-embellished crystals and pearls cascading towards the trim. The chiffon palla, as an extended train, set the perfect tone for the haute couture evening.

While previous years of Met Gala have surely encountered gobsmacking looks by Indian celebrities, we are curious to know what Indian fashion maven brings to the table in this year’s sartorial extravaganza, including Kiara Advani, who’ll make her debut at Met Gala 2025.

