Kian’s Bizarre BnB Ep 1-3 Review: BTS’ Jin’s charm cannot save highly awkward reality show as Ji Ye Eun struggles to adapt

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is the latest Korean Netflix reality show to hit the screens and promises a fun– and bizarre— experience for the viewers, much like the customers of the show. Starring the titular Kian84 alongside BTS’ Jin and Ji Ye Eun, it takes the celebrities on an amusement park-like adventure.

The idea follows that of a unique bed and breakfast run by the celebrities, unlike any seen before. However, things don’t go as planned for them as unnecessarily complex structures and a boat B&B act as the base for the unassuming customers. Although Kian84’s ideology was planned out well in his head and on a piece of paper, aligning with his webtoon creator self, the end result albeit pretty did not come out as a welcoming picture.

The continued struggle added fun to the screen; however, after a while, it seemed as though the hosts were struggling more than making any content for the cameras. With cliffhangers in every episode and trouble knocking at every door in the form of no-door dorm, rain, and more, the excitement is soon thrown out the window. Meanwhile, instead of looking for a solution to make the stay more comfortable, Kian84, as the owner of the B&B, is more focused on keeping his ideology intact.

There is some respite with watching professionals help out the hosts wherever possible, however, the involved guests themselves express frustration and give a shoutout to Hyori’s Homestay instead, missing its serene nature. With 6 more episodes left, we’re hoping Kian’s Bizarre B&B becomes an enjoyable watch instead of a drag.

While fans of the 3 involved Korean stars might like watching them face trouble on screen, a non-fan and casual viewer may just find it too cumbersome without many elements to look forward to.

