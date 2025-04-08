Glenn Close Reveals the Kind of Co-star Kim Kardashian Is After Working With Her on All’s Fair: ‘She Has This…’

Glenn Close definitely falls in the category of people who never shy away from speaking what's on their mind. It seems that the same goes wherever she appreciates people, just like she praised her new project--All's Fair co-star Kim Kardashian, in a recent interview.

While having a chat with Entertainment Tonight during The Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, also known as the Oscars of Science, which was reportedly held on Saturday at Santa Monica's Barker Hanger, Close did not shy away while talking about the business mogul.

When the veteran star was asked what it was like working with Kardashian, Close stated, "It was really fun. She's lovely, and she's very professional." Close also praised her co-star's sense of humor.

The veteran star continued that Kardashian was studying for a law exam, adding, "She had flashcards, you know, as we were doing setups, so she has this great ability to compartmentalize."

Close mentioned that the reality show star would be on the phone with her children, then she is prepping for law, and she would also be "doing something" with her brand Skims, calling it "quite impressive."

With the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star venturing into the world of acting, it's refreshing to see her ace her performing game and impress the audience. It would surely be interesting to see the onscreen dynamic between Close and Kardashian. The upcoming, highly anticipated show--All's Fair--will feature other talented performers, including Neicy Nash, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and many more.

As far as this year's The Breakthrough Prize Ceremony goes, many other A-listers were also in attendance, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alicia Keys, Drew Barrymore, Katy Perry, Jeremy Strong, Christina Aguilera, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Wilde, Kate Hudson, Rob Lowe, Zoe Saldana, Gayle King and many others, per The Hollywood Reporter.

