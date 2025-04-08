Kim Min Hee welcomes baby boy with partner Hong Sang Soo after 10-years of relationship

Actress Kim Min Hee welcomed a healthy baby boy on April 8, 2025, according to reports from Yonhap News. Kim Min Hee is currently staying at a postpartum care center in Hanam City after the birth of her son. This marks a new chapter in her life with long-time partner Hong Sang Soo after 10 years.

Rumors of Kim Min Hee's pregnancy first surfaced in January 2025, when it was reported that she was expecting a child with Hong Sang Soo. The following month (in February), the speculation was confirmed when the 43-year-old actress with her baby bump was seen at Incheon Airport alongside Hong Sang Soo. As per reports, Hong Sang Soo supported Kim Min Hee throughout her pregnancy.

Kim Min Hee has been in a relationship with 65-year-old director Hong Sang Soo since 2016. Their romance was highly controversial initially, not because of their age difference. The couple faced harsh public scrutiny as Hong Sang Soo was married at the time to another woman. The director had wed his wife, known publicly as Ms A, in 1985 while studying abroad in the United States. Hong Sang Soo and his wife, Ms A, have a daughter.

In 2016, Hong Sang Soo's relationship with Kim Min Hee became public, and the director later filed for divorce. However, the legal process faced a bottleneck when his wife refused to accept the court documents, and this incident halted the divorce procedure for longer.

Despite the unresolved divorce, Kim Min Hee and Hong Sang Soo went public with their relationship in 2017, openly admitting to their romance. The backlash was intense, but the couple stayed together, braved all the storms, and have been living as a couple for nearly a decade.

Professionally, Kim Min Hee has continued to act in several of Hong Sang Soo's films, though she has kept a lower public profile in recent years. The announcement of their child's birth has brought their relationship back into the spotlight again. While their history remains controversial, the new parents embark on a new journey as a family of three.

Congratulations to Kim Min Hee and Hong Sang Soo and their baby boy,

