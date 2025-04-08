Red Velvet’s Yeri in talks to join Blitzway Studio to develop acting career post-SM Entertainment exit: Report

Yeri, a beloved member of the globally renowned girl group Red Velvet, appears to be preparing for a major transition in her career. Following the recent expiration of her contract with SM Entertainment, Yeri is reportedly in positive discussions to sign an exclusive contract with Blitzway Studio, an entertainment agency known for managing some of South Korea’s most respected actors.

Advertisement

According to a report from Star News on April 8, insiders from the entertainment industry revealed that Yeri recently met with Blitzway Studio to discuss the possibility of an exclusive management deal. Although nothing has been finalized as of yet, the conversations are reportedly moving forward on a positive note. A representative from Blitzway Studio acknowledged the meeting but cautiously commented, “It is true that we met with Yeri,” without providing further details about the ongoing negotiations.

If finalized, this move could signify a big step in Yeri’s solo career. Blitzway Studio currently represents a strong lineup of actors, including Joo Ji Hoon, Jung Ryeo Won, Woo Do Hwan, Moon Chae Won, So Yi Hyun, and Park Ha Sun. As a company with a focus on actors and dramatic productions, Blitzway could provide Yeri with the resources and mentorship needed to evolve her acting career to the next level.

Yeri, who officially debuted as the youngest member of Red Velvet in 2015, has spent the last few years gradually expanding her portfolio beyond music. Her foray into acting began in 2021 and was met with interest and praise for her emotional range and screen presence. She made her acting debut through the short drama Drama Stage – Mint Condition and followed it with more substantial roles in projects like the fantasy thriller Blue Birthday and the high school revenge drama Bitch X Rich.

Advertisement

Her performances in these web dramas showcased her ability to convey complex characters, earning her recognition as more than just an idol-turned-actress.

Now, as her contract with SM Entertainment has come to an end, many believe Yeri is ready to officially shift gears and pursue acting more seriously. Her decision to potentially align with a company focused on actors is being seen as a deliberate and strategic move to strengthen her position in the acting world.

SM Entertainment previously confirmed on April 4 that both Yeri and fellow Red Velvet member Wendy had concluded their exclusive contracts with the company. Despite the contract changes, the agency reassured fans that the duo would remain active in Red Velvet's group activities, indicating that their musical journey as part of the iconic group is far from over.

Fans are now watching closely to see what the future holds for Yeri. With her career now poised to enter a new chapter, and with the possibility of signing with a company like Blitzway Studio, anticipation is high. Many are hopeful that she will be able to fully explore her potential as an actress while continuing to shine as a cherished member of Red Velvet. As of now, no official confirmation has been released regarding the contract.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Wendy and Yeri exit SM Entertainment after contract expiry; will they continue group activities?