Bollywood boys party in style: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra to Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur

The most prominent actors from Tinsel Town came together to party under one roof last night. Setting the red carpet on fire with one look after another, all of Bollywood’s stylish heartthrobs arrived in dashing looks. Turning heads spectacularly were Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff, and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others.

Vicky Kaushal

Picking layers to serve a dapper look at the event, Vicky Kaushal showed up in a black fit and added a pop of color with blue. Opting for a modest yet old-school jacket, the Chhaava star fashioned a thin t-shirt and trousers. He completed the look with shiny black shoes for a more stylish touch.

Arjun Kapoor

Looking handsome as ever, Arjun Kapoor also donned an all-black look for the affair. Going a little Gen-Z with his style, he fashioned a tucked-in tee over relaxed-fit trousers. Adding a leather jacket for a posh appearance, Kapoor completed the attire with sunglasses and black shoes.

Varun Dhawan

Deviating from the color of the night, Varun Dhawan went for a brighter shade. Leaning towards a smart casual look, the star flaunted a light blue shirt over a pair of dark blue denim. Keeping in tune with the others, he added a blazer in powder blue and finished with brown suede shoes.

Sidharth Malhotra

It seems like black was the color of the night since dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra turned heads like never before. He styled a black tee over a pair of pants but picked a tighter fit. With shiny dark shoes, his choice of layer was a button-down leather jacket.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Keeping it cool, Aditya Roy Kapur went for a more casual vibe with his ensemble. Going for a dark shade, he also fashioned a black and white button-down shirt over denim pants. With black shoes, he ditched all accessories and served a stylish pose in his styled locks.

Tiger Shroff

It is no secret that black is Tiger Shroff's color, and last night was no exception to his choice. Showing off his well-maintained figure, he put on a black ribbed body-fit shirt with black pants. Leaving a few buttons undone, he added a locket and black sunglasses to complete his dashing look.

Rajkummar Rao

Making it the theme of the night, Rajkummar Rao kept it simple in a relaxed black shirt matched with black bottoms. With black shoes, he accessorized with a wristwatch, an evil eye bracelet, and glasses. Leaving the shirt untucked, he swayed towards a more casual vibe.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Turning into a dapper icon on the carpet, Ibrahim Ali Khan pulled up in a stylish Gen-Z suit. He wore a shiny black shirt and added dark trousers and a jacket to it. The post-millennial touch? He picked a zipper jacket. Turning it into a formal look, he wore classic black shoes.

