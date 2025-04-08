Rashmika Mandanna channels romantic aesthetic in Rs 40,615 burgundy midi dress, sets the vibe to ‘Teri Jhalak Asharfi’

Just when you think Rashmika Mandanna’s fashion can’t get more interesting, she steps out and drops another style bomb. Attending Maddock Films’ 20th anniversary celebration, the actress stunned us with her equally bold and glamorous look. Bringing her rare charm of grabbing attention without screaming for it, she appeared in a dark-shade burgundy dress. It was magical and had a standout appeal. Let’s check out the interesting details of her look!

Advertisement

Attending the night full of glitz and glamour, Rashmika Mandanna once again nailed one of her best looks—and trust me, it was a full-on 10/10. For the evening, she slipped into a burgundy velvet midi dress from My Self Portrait, priced at Rs 40,615. This glamorous dress was gorgeously accentuated with a plunging neckline and a sculpted, fitted silhouette that hugged her well-toned physique. The fitted, dark-shade dress was anything but boring; it gave off all the romantic feels.

If you’re planning a romantic night with your partner, attending a cocktail evening, or walking a red carpet, this Rashmika Mandanna velvet dress definitely deserves a chance. Adding more charm to her look, the actress aced the styling game effortlessly.

The Chhaava actress complemented her ensemble with statement, dramatically designed round earrings and finished it off with a few rings. That’s what we call making an impact without going overboard. Though the accessories were minimal, they were just enough to let her burgundy dress shine throughout the night.

Advertisement

Rashmika’s beauty choices featured a soft-shade eyeshadow along with long lashes and defined brows. Adding more to it, she enhanced the gleaming glow on her cheekbones by opting for a rosy blush and painted her lips with a bit of dark-shade lipstick, perfectly matching the vibe of her look and making an impression at the night event. Just when we thought all the interesting details of her look were over, her footwear came into focus. She was wearing wrap-around double flower sandals. Also, she left her long tresses open, parted in the middle.

All details of her look were on point, but perhaps her cute heart gestures and bright smile were the best of all. Can’t wait to see more of the fashion she has in store for us.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra styles plunging halter and body-hugging look in 2 ways at red carpet event with Nick Jonas