What BIG request did BLACKPINK's Lisa make to The White Lotus season 3 co-star Tayme Thapthimthong?

When BLACKPINK’s Lisa joined the cast of The White Lotus Season 3 as Mook, fans were eager to see her acting debut but it was a behind-the-scenes moment that truly highlighted her personality. Her co-star, British-Thai actor Tayme Thapthimthong, recently revealed a heartfelt request Lisa made during filming Mike White's series. No, it wasn't about her role, and it wasn't about any photo clicks. But Lisa wanted a simple yet heartfelt request. This BLACKPINK beauty asked Tayme Thapthimthong if they could speak in English so she could brush up on her English.

“I thought she’d prefer speaking Thai since our roles were in Thai and we’re both Thai,” Tayme shared in a podcast. “But she just started talking to me in English. Then one day, she said, ‘Can we speak in English? I want to practice.’ And from then on, we did.” What started as a casual shift became their default language—on and off the set. “Now, whenever we see each other, it’s always in English,” Tayme Thapthimthong added. “She really wanted to improve, and it just naturally became our way of communicating.”

Tayme Thapthimthong also described Lisa’s energy on set as bright and full of life. “Every morning, she’d come in with her little speakers, playing music while getting her makeup and hair done. She’s always moving, always dancing—she just can’t sit still. But that energy is really fun to be around.”

Lisa’s English request wasn’t just about language—it reflected her dedication, openness, and desire to connect with her castmates in a new way. It also allowed her to bond more deeply with her co-star, creating a natural chemistry that fans picked up on in the show. In The White Lotus Season 3, Tayme Thapthimthong and Lisa portray two characters working at a luxury hotel, each harboring secrets of their own. Gaitok, played by Tayme, appears to have a soft spot for Lisa’s character, Mook—but she doesn’t seem to return those feelings.

Now that The White Lotus Season 3 has wrapped, audiences continue to praise BLACKPINK Lisa’s performance, with many noting her charm both on-screen and off and her dance skills also.

