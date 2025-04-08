When Bae Suzy revealed Kim Soo Hyun taught her 'technicalities' of kissing during Dream High shoot

Kim Soo Hyun has found himself at the center of a growing controversy surrounding allegations of a past relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron. The Queen of Tears actor is not only seeing his reputation take a hit, but his career reportedly suffers because of the scandal.

The controversy stems from rumors that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron when she was still a minor—reportedly just 16 years old and still in middle school. Although his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a statement denying that he ever dated Kim Sae Ron while she was underage, the rumors persist. According to the agency and Kim Soo Hyun himself, the two were in a relationship only briefly—and only after she became an adult.

Netizens have since begun revisiting the actor's past interviews and videos, digging into his earlier work and interactions with co-stars. One clip, in particular, has resurfaced on Instagram and gone viral—it features actress Bae Suzy discussing their time filming the 2011 teen drama Dream High.

In the video, Bae Suzy, who was just 17 then, reveals that she was surprised by the inclusion of kissing scenes in the drama. She mentions that she first heard about the kissing scene not from the script or production team—but from Kim Soo Hyun himself. According to Suzy, she was unaware of the scene's existence and felt a kiss might be inappropriate for a teen drama.

What raised eyebrows was Bae Suzy's admission that she had no idea about "kissing angles" or techniques and that Kim Soo Hyun, then 24 years old, took it upon himself to "teach" her. She even commented that Kim Soo Hyun was "a natural with minors."

Netizens have not taken this lightly. Social media users are calling out the actor, with some referring to Kim Soo Hyun mockingly as "P Diddy," while others express sympathy for Suzy. One comment read, "Poor Suzy, this was her first kiss, and it had to be with this guy?" Another added, "She's probably still having nightmares about those scenes."

The resurfacing of the Dream High video, paired with the ongoing allegations involving Kim Sae Ron, has placed Kim Soo Hyun in a harsh spotlight. Fans and critics alike are now questioning his past behavior, as well as the industry's silence on matters involving underage actors.

Dream High, which aired in 2011, followed a group of young students and a group of young aspiring idol stars at a performing arts school as they navigated friendship, love, and dreams.

