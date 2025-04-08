Tamannaah Bhatia champions South Indian saree look styled with Gajra in sleek bun for temple visit

Tamannaah Bhatia always brings regal vibes with her, no matter the occasion! Always dressed to the nines, the diva effortlessly perfects every ensemble she fashions. The same happened when she stepped out for the trailer launch of her Odela 2, donning a traditional South Indian silk saree and looking truly gorgeous. Let’s take a closer look at how she styled this attire.

The star curated her ensemble in red, golden, and light grey shades. After working in the Tollywood industry for years now, it is no surprise that the actress loves their traditional styles as well. Channeling her inner South Indian diva, she draped an authentic silk saree to perfection.

Keeping it fashionable, Bhatia chose not to pleat the dupatta and let it flow on her arms. Going traditional with the blouse as well, she opted for a half-sleeved style in red. Just like the saree, the golden design over a red fabric dominated its border. With a minimal golden pattern all over the saree, she chose a light grey palette for the rest.

As the Vedaa actor entered the temple premises ahead of the trailer launch planned for the evening, she walked barefoot, maintaining the sanctity of the place. Ready to offer prayers, she also carried a small basket of flowers and a coconut. Keeping it light on the accessories, she flaunted a couple of simple gold-toned bangles and a pair of tiny earrings.

Turning into a complete ethnic beauty, Tamannaah Bhatia donned a pretty red and yellow tikka on her forehead. Maintaining a conventional look for the saree, she put her hair back in a bun and lined it with multiple layers of gajra.

Going for a simple look to match the rest of the attire, the diva leaned on the natural side for makeup. Opting for a hydrating base, she added a touch of blush to keep looking fresh through the day. Bringing out her playful eyes with eyeliner and mascara, she added final touches to her appearance with a peachy lip shade.

Keeping it completely traditional and simple, the star proved that fashion does not have to be extravagant to look good. When done right, minimal style also does the trick!

