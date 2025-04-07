5 celebrity-approved lightweight sarees to beat the Summer heat in style

What do you do when the scorching heat of summer restricts your fashion game? A saree might not be the first thing to pop up in your mind. Would it? But if the six-yard drape is lightweight, vibrant, and easy to carry, it can certainly become your go-to summer staple. Proof? The tinsel town queens, who served the ultimate ethnic fashion inspo in gorgeous breezy drapes.

Advertisement

The following curated list features vibrant saree picks perfect for sunlit outings. So, let’s take some notes:

1. Ananya Panday

The Gen-Z fashionista recently served a vintage blue saree look, aligning with the upcoming patriotic movie Kesari: Chapter 2, set in the backdrop of the 1900s. Ananya Panday flaunted a breezy blue saree from the celebrated Indian brand Torani, featuring earthy brown floral motifs. The striking blue drape carried an old-charm appeal, making it sweet and surreal.

2. Alia Bhatt

Remember when Alia Bhatt had everyone smitten with her flowy, colorful saree looks for RARKPK promotions? The leading lady of B-town served an awe-inspiring catalog of lightweight, vibrant sarees, and this double-hued red and pink drape definitely tops the list. Alia paired her flowy flair with a vermilion red blouse, highlighting a plunging sweetheart neckline with straps. Surprisingly, the strappy back of this blouse boasted a lotus pink color—what a masterpiece!

Advertisement

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, the versatile fashion diva, flaunted a dreamy and picturesque ethnic look in a floral drape and absolutely stole the spotlight. The bombshell traveled back in time to the golden era of cinema, radiating in a white saree with scarlet red floral motifs. Janhvi knew just the vibe she was going for, as she styled her traditional look with opal earrings, winged eyeliner, and a demure hairstyle—looking like a dream girl from the '60s.

4. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s yellow saree for the promotion of her patriotic movie Ae Watan Mere Watan was the epitome of sunshine and daisy aesthetic. Gleaming under the shine, Sara adorned a double-toned saree with blue & white parallel pleats and a bright yellow pallu. The drape was beautifully tucked with daisy appliques, making it perfect for a sun-drenched vibe.

5. Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra often thinks outside of the box when it comes to ethnic flair. The Mrs. fame goes for “bold” while making fashion choices, and her neon lime saree was no exception. The fluid satin saree flaunted Sanya’s silhouette impeccably, serving an understated but mesmerizing look. However, the showstopper of Malhotra’s ethnic ensemble was her matching backless halter-neck blouse. The diva voguishly accessorized her flair with contrasting magenta earrings and bangles.

Advertisement

Does your summer ethnic wardrobe look sorted already? These 5 summer-apt, eye-catching sarees are perfect for turning sun-soaked days into fabulous fashion moments. Need more summer fashion inspiration? Check out Ananya Panday’s guide to breezy A-line dresses.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh brings effortless vibes to her summer vacation in 2 relaxing maxi dresses