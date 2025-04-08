Naga Chaitanya has a message for brother Akhil Akkineni on his 31st birthday

By Priyanshi Shah
Published on Apr 08, 2025  |  07:24 PM IST |  3K
Popular star Naga Chaitanya shares a close bond with his brother Akhil Akkineni. Recently, the actor took to his social media to extend birthday wishes while also dropping the fierce poster of Akhil’s upcoming movie, Lenin, wherein the star is seen in an intense look. Undoubtedly, Akhil's new avatar created hype among the fans.

Credits: Naga Chaitanya IG
