BTS' Jin steals spotlight on Kian’s Bizarre BnB, fans call it 'weird' and 'oddly wholesome'; know TOP reactions
BTS' Jin has completed his stint on Kian84’s show Kian’s Bizarre BnB. Fans say he’s the perfect fit for the variety vibe, calling the show odd yet oddly satisfying. Read on to find out more.
It’s happening—BTS Jin is officially back, and the first three episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B just dropped on Netflix today, April 8, 2025. The MBC's variety show is shot on Ulleungdo Island, a stunning volcanic island in the East Sea known for its dramatic cliffs, lush forests, and insanely clear waters.
No doubt, BTS Jin's fans and ARMYs are absolutely losing it. “Jin is shining, he looks so at peace,” one ARMY posted. Another wrote, “This isn’t just a comeback—it’s his soft era and we love it.” Others call the eldest member of BTS a 'Hamster'. Some even called it 'weird and oddly satisfying'.
There are no fancy tours or curated experiences—just raw, real life and awkward fun. Cooking disasters, deep convos, quiet mornings—it’s all in there. Fans are calling it “a breath of fresh air” and “the comfort show we didn’t know we needed.” The chemistry is unmatched: Kian’s randomness, Ji Ye Eun’s grounded energy, and Jin’s warm, healing presence? It works!
One fan summed it up perfectly: “Seeing Jin in this peaceful setting, just laughing and vibing, is everything.” Jin’s return isn’t just a variety show moment—it’s a vibe shift. It’s soft, slow, and surprisingly deep. And fans? They’re fully locked in for the ride.
The premise? Way off the usual track. Kian’s Bizarre B&B follows Kian84—webtoon artist turned variety wild card—as he runs or tries to run a guesthouse with zero skill and maximum unpredictability. Joining him are BTS Jin and actress Ji Ye Eun, and together, they welcome strangers into their temporary home. Will it be a sweet ride? Or a hilarious one?
