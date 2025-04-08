Missing When Life Gives You Tangerines? From Reply 1988 to Our Blues, watch these 7 slice-of-life K-dramas next
The conclusion of When Life Gives You Tangerines left a lasting impression on viewers. Here's some K-dramas you can watch next if you are looking for similar emotionally-rich watches.
IU and Park Bo Gum's romance drama When Life Gives You Tangerines concluded on March 28, airing its final four episodes. The show's poignant ending left fans wanting a season 2. The plot's emotional depth, the lead's undeniable chemistry and the entire cast's exceptional acting kept the audience hooked until the very end. If you are missing the drama and are wondering what to watch here, here's a list of 7 similar poignant slice-of-life K-dramas to binge next.
- Reply 1988
The show starring Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol and Park Bo Gum included five families living in 80s Seoul. The coming-of-age Netflix drama explores themes of youth, friendship and the struggles of adolescence, starting from familial expectations to romantic entanglements.
- The Good Bad Mother
This Netflix series focuses on the emotional and healing aspects of their relationship. Starring Ra Mi Ran and Lee Do Hyun as a mother-son duo, this drama showcases their love-hate relationship and their emotional growth due to each other.
- Our Blues
This slice-of-life drama, exploring the sweet and bitter lives of people on Jeju Island through multiple interconnected stories. Available on Netflix, this show includes an ensemble cast of Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won and more.
- Twenty-Five Twenty-One
This bittersweet rom-com, featuring Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri in lead roles, revolves around their coming-of-age story and their relationships with each other, with their families and friends. Warning alert: the ending might need you to grab some tissues for wiping tears.
- Twinkling Watermelon
This drama, available on Viki, focuses on the protagonist, Ryeoun's time travelling to the time when his parents (played by Choi Hyun Wook and Shin Eun Soo) were yet to meet and fall in love. The hilarious interactions between the same aged dad-son duo makes the show interesting.
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah, this drama follows the everyday lives and heartwarming interactions of the characters in a charming coastal village. This Netflix series focuses on their daily routines, relationships, and community dynamics.
- 18 Again
Revolving around family dynamics and relationships, this fantasy romance drama involves a dad's (played by Lee Do Hyun) sudden transformation to his 18-year-old self. By being his children's friend, he gets to mend things he couldn't as a father. It can be watched on Netflix.
