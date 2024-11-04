Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun’s The Fiery Priest 2: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast, and more

for its November premiere. The action comedy drama garnered high viewership ratings when the first season premiered in 2019. Fans have been patiently waiting for the follow-up season for 5 years now. The wait is now almost over. Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere, let’s have a look at where and when to watch The Fiery Priest 2, what the story is, who are the cast members, and more.

The Fiery Priest 2 release date and time

The action mystery drama will be premiering on November 8 at 10:00 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

Where and when to watch

The Fiery Priest 2 is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes. Following its premiere, the drama will air new episodes every Friday and Saturday at 10:00 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on SBS Network, taking the slot for The Judge from Hell.

For international viewers, it will be available on Disney+ in some countries. Meanwhile, the first season of the drama is available to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ in various regions.

Genre

The Fiery Priest 2 is a mystery, action, crime drama with hints of comedy.

Plot

The upcoming season will be once again filled with suspense, mystery, comedy, and action as the original cast is set to return for new adventures. The drama depicts the story of an ex-NIS agent named Kim Hae Il (Michael) who becomes a catholic priest to investigate the mysterious death of a senior priest. He is known as a hot-headed man of a god who tries his best to punish the culprit. However, on the way, he faces many challenges as the corrupt prosecutor refuses to cooperate with him. However, in the end, she gives up and joins the man of god and detective Goo Dae Young to catch the culprit. In Season 2, Kim Hae Il will face a new group of evil and be chosen by the Pope to bring justice.

Cast

Kim Nam Gil is set to reprise his role as Kim Hae Il. His outstanding performance in the first season garnered much applause. As he is set to return again, anticipation runs high for his ‘fiery’ performance.

Honey Lee is set to dazzle the screen once again as detective Park Gyeong Sun, the corrupt prosecutor who was behind the cover-up of many crimes by the notorious Gudam administration. She likes Kim Hae Il’s good looks but the first season showed him constantly bickering with each other and hopefully, their hostile relationship is making a return to add humor to the story.

Once a villainous character, Park Gyeong Sun will continue her journey after her transformation in season 2. She will appear as Kim Hae Il’s assistant, lending him a hand in punishing the evil.

Kim Sung Kyun is set to return as Goo Dae Young, a detective working with Park Gyeong Sun. However, unlike her, he is a pushover who is often manipulated by his seniors and superintendents. He used to be a dedicated police, chasing criminals and pursuing justice. However, after the death of his former partners, his life took a complete turn.

In season 2, Good Dae Young is expected to show off his bromance with the fiery priest. Along with Park Gyeong Sun, he will go all the way to Busan to assist Kim Hae Il in solving a new crime.

BIBI will also reprise her role in the upcoming season.

Crew

The Fiery Priest 2 has been directed by Park Bo Ram and penned by Park Jae Beom. The production is being managed by Studio S, Big Ocean ENM, Gil Story ENT, and Red Nine Pictures.

